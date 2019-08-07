comscore Tencent Games shares huge PUBG Mobile ban list
Tencent Games shares huge PUBG Mobile ban list

Cheating has be a part of games since time immemorial, this is true for video games as well. Cheaters and hackers have been one of the most persistent problems of gaming.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 1:05 PM IST
PUBG Mobile India tour 2019

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list that Tencent Games shared. Cheating has be a part of games since time immemorial, this is true for video games as well. Cheaters and hackers have been one of the most persistent problems of gaming. Cheaters usually use unfair means including software to get an advantage in games. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The tweet reads, “We continue to ban cheaters in PUBG MOBILE as part of our commitment to fair gameplay. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between July 30 and August 5, and please keep reporting cheaters!”

PUBG Mobile ban list: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

The list of the players can be seen from here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Devs in a recent video announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

PUBG cheater detection

A new video from PUBG Corp released looks into how the PUBG anti-cheat team works for the PC version. The video gives us an insight into how all the different anti-cheat measures from the developers work. This new video is titled, “an update from the PUBG team working behind the scenes to respond to cheaters and unauthorized apps.”

WATCH: PUBG – Inside Look – Anti-Cheat Update

The video stresses the automated checks and balances that the developers have put in place. But at the end of it all, it mentions and highlights how important user reporting of incidents is. Dohyung Lee, who is the head of PUBG‘s anti-cheat unit says, “We’re always looking for ways to provide the most positive gameplay experience we can for our community.”

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 1:05 PM IST

