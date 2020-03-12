comscore PUBG Mobile Pro League to be held online due to coronavirus
Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

PUBG Mobile Pro League will start from March 19 without any fan or audience presence.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Pro League

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp announced that the PUBG Mobile Pro League will be converted into an online competition. This is until further notice due ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” the company said in a statement.

Related Stories


The event will start from March 19 without any fan or audience presence. Meanwhile, one could enjoy the game via our live streaming platforms, the PUBG Mobile India channels of Facebook and YouTube. “We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG Mobile,” the company added. With the latest development, Tencent Games joins a growing list of tech companies who have been moving their events online. Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020. Facebook’s F8 as well as Microsoft’s MVP Summit have also been called off.

Tencent Games recently announced in a statement that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event to avoid any risks from Coronavirus. “PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the spread of the latest coronavirus. It was recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.”

The statement goes on, “With the health and safety of our players, employees, and fans as our top priorities, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone April’s PGS: Berlin event. The dates and times of regional qualifiers may also be subject to change. The plan to host four PUBG global esports events in 2020 remains unchanged. And we are actively exploring options for when a replacement event can be held.”

Previous reports claimed that the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the production and shipments of Nintendo’s Switch console to its home market in Japan. Reports claim that the launch of Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 may be delayed. These consoles are primarily manufactured in China and the current quarantines of different areas will adversely affect production. The analysts now expect a delay of a week to a month in the arrival of the new consoles. And even when they arrive, there could very well be a deficiency in the number of available units.

