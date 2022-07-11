comscore Tencent's Steam-like mobile game portal WeGame is shutting down
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Tencent Games Will Shut Down Its Steam Like Mobile Game Platform Wegame In September
News

Tencent Games will shut down its Steam-like mobile game platform WeGame in September

Gaming

The decision to shut down WeGame comes shortly after Tencent decided to halt its Twitch-like platform, Penguin Esports.

WeGame 34

Tencent Games is closing its mobile game platform, WeGame, this September. As per a report, China’s WeGame application will no longer be available for download from July 15. Following it, the platform will stop operating in early September. Also Read - Steam finally makes its way onto Chromebooks, but there's a catch

WeGame mobile is shutting down in September

For the unversed, WeGame is a platform similar to Steam. It lists mobile and is a Chinese alternative to Steam. The platform originally debuted back in 2017 and now has more than 200 million registered users. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel

WeGame Also Read - Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Earlier this year, WeGame tried to reach a global audience as Steam was foraying to the Chinese market. However, it appears that the global rollout of the platform wasn’t successful and it turns out that the company is ceasing the app’s operation now.

As reported by South China Morning Post, WeGame mobile is said to cease its operation from September 8.

The company reveals that it plans “changes in business development strategy.” As a prerequisite, the platform is no longer accepting new user registrations, which means you cannot log in right now. Users will not be able to download the app starting July 15.

All the WeGame mobile’s functions will be transferred to the PC version of the app, which is said to remain operational.

This decision comes shortly after the company brought its Penguin Esports platform to halt. Penguin Esports was again a knock-off of Twitch offering gamers to stream games on the platform.

Earlier, a merger of two live streaming services (Huya and Douyu) was supposed to happen. Both firms’ combined market share could have been as much as 90 percent in China. Penguin Esports of Tencent Games was expected to move under the Huya and Douya merger firm.

However, China’s financial regulator blocked the merger due to antitrust concerns. This was believed to be the reason for the halt of Penguin Esports, however, the company gave the same reason as it’s giving now for the shut down of WeGame i.e. “due to changes in business development strategy.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 7:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions
Apps
WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions
Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Gaming

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on FCC: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on FCC: All you need to know

Google Chromecast with TV arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Smart TVs

Google Chromecast with TV arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tencent's WeGame mobile game platform will shut down in September

WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on FCC: All you need to know

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999