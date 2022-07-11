Tencent Games is closing its mobile game platform, WeGame, this September. As per a report, China’s WeGame application will no longer be available for download from July 15. Following it, the platform will stop operating in early September. Also Read - Steam finally makes its way onto Chromebooks, but there's a catch

WeGame mobile is shutting down in September

For the unversed, WeGame is a platform similar to Steam. It lists mobile and is a Chinese alternative to Steam. The platform originally debuted back in 2017 and now has more than 200 million registered users. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel

Also Read - Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Earlier this year, WeGame tried to reach a global audience as Steam was foraying to the Chinese market. However, it appears that the global rollout of the platform wasn’t successful and it turns out that the company is ceasing the app’s operation now.

As reported by South China Morning Post, WeGame mobile is said to cease its operation from September 8.

The company reveals that it plans “changes in business development strategy.” As a prerequisite, the platform is no longer accepting new user registrations, which means you cannot log in right now. Users will not be able to download the app starting July 15.

All the WeGame mobile’s functions will be transferred to the PC version of the app, which is said to remain operational.

This decision comes shortly after the company brought its Penguin Esports platform to halt. Penguin Esports was again a knock-off of Twitch offering gamers to stream games on the platform.

Earlier, a merger of two live streaming services (Huya and Douyu) was supposed to happen. Both firms’ combined market share could have been as much as 90 percent in China. Penguin Esports of Tencent Games was expected to move under the Huya and Douya merger firm.

However, China’s financial regulator blocked the merger due to antitrust concerns. This was believed to be the reason for the halt of Penguin Esports, however, the company gave the same reason as it’s giving now for the shut down of WeGame i.e. “due to changes in business development strategy.”