Tencent removes PUBG from China; replaces it with patriotic alternative

PUBG has been one of the more successful games in China, but it seems that it is at an end of its road in the country. PUBG publisher in China, Tencent Games, has now shut down its test version of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It has shifted its user base to a more patriotic video game which, apparently unlike PUBG, has the regulatory approval needed to generate revenue. Tencent Games has been waiting for almost a year to earn the approval to earn money on PUBG via in-app purchases. Since it didn’t happen, the game has not been transformed into a one that has a more socialist tone to meet stringent government rules.

According to Reuters, Tencent from the game’s official account on Weibo said it would end the testing phase for PUBG. It also mentioned that a new anti-terrorism-themed Game for Peace has been launched which has been granted the monetization approval in April. According to analysts at China Renaissance, “With PUBG Mobile having around 70 million average daily active users in China now, we expect Game for Peace could potentially generate 8 billion yuan to 10 billion yuan ($1.18 billion to $1.48 billion) in annual revenue.”

In a statement on its website, Tencent has described Game for Peace as a tactical shooting game that has been developed in-house which “pays tribute to the blue sky warriors that guard our country’s airspace”, in reference to the Chinese air force. Others have mentioned that this game is extremely similar to PUBG and in fact “game play, the background, the graphic design and the characters”, are almost the same.

WATCH: Android Q First Look

Tencent however claims that these two games are very different and went so far as to mention say, “They are very different genres of games”. Users, on the other hand, commented about the new game on Weibo and said that when they started playing Game for Peace, they found that they can pick up in a very familiar place of where they left off in PUBG and that the whole game strongly resembled PUBG, complete with PUBG gaming history.