News

Terminator: Resistance announced; coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

Terminators are making an appearance in games this year with the latest being in Gears 5.

  • Updated: September 20, 2019 12:17 PM IST
Terminator-Resistance

It seems we are set to get a new Terminator: Resistance game for PS4, Xbox One and PC this year. Terminators are making an appearance in games this year with the latest being in Gears 5. And now the new comes from Reef Entertainment and will be a  a first-person shooter. The game is set for a November 15 release in Australia and Europe and December 3 in North America. The game has an original story based on James Cameron’s original 1984’s The Terminator and its sequel, 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day films.

The events of Terminator: Resistance take place 30 years after James Cameron’s Terminator 2. The storyline apparently ‘expands upon the Future War’. The players will take control of Jacob Rivers, who is a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division. Rivers has apparently become a target for SKYNET and marked for termination. The developer claims that players will encounter a lot of new types of Terminators in the game as well as the classic T-800 Endoskeleton. The T-800 Endoskeleton made a special appearance in Gears 5 along with Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor in Gears 5.

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Also Read

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

The gameplay of the game is apparently expansive and it will include extensive character customization. This will help players customize the experience, and they can even make their own choices to affect the timeline of the game. There will also be tools and accessories to progress through the game and help players. The trailer of the game shows a bit of the gameplay and the weapons that will be available to players. It also happens to show some of the character designs. The gameplay looks similar to the Gears 5 and other such games with a team of allies taking on enemies.

WATCH: Terminator Resistance – Announcement Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger has appeared as the T-800 Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11. The game released earlier this  year and makes it the third major game to feature Terminators this year.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 12:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2019 12:17 PM IST

