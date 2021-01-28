A couple of weeks ago, we were busy comparing the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) as well as the Xbox Series X in terms of computing power. Which one is better? That’s for you to choose. The console battle has surely gotten other brands interested too. After KFC did its console thing with a chicken frier inside, Tesla has come up with a gaming console on wheels. Actually, it is the updated Tesla Model S for 2021 and beyond, and safe to say, it is essentially an entertainment powerhouse on wheels. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 released for PS4, Xbox and PC: Here are all the changes

The new Model S has got some exciting updates to its EV car bits but that’s not something we are discussing today. All we are interested in is the infotainment system that Tesla has focused on highly. On its website, Tesla says the Model S carries 10 teraflops of computing power. Last we checked, that’s almost the same as a Sony PlayStation 5 console. No wonder Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his new car running Witcher 3! And, teasing the ability to play Cyberpunk 2077! Also Read - Amid the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle developers issue apology, reveal future update plans

Tesla Model S can game as good as a Sony PS5 console

The new Model S features a 17-inch display with a resolution of 2200 x 1300 pixels, which is on par with some of the best gaming laptops we have seen in recent times. Tesla says the screen is “ultra-bright, produces good colors, and you can tilt it left or right.” The system is running on a proprietary operating system but it has got more goodies than ever. The gaming bit has received substantial upgrades. Does your PS5 come with a display of its own? No. Also Read - Sony PS5 pre-orders go live today: Five basic points to note before you hit “Buy”

Tesla hasn’t exactly revealed the underlying hardware but it is proud to show that its latest sedan can run Witcher 3. This is a game that requires loads of computing power and Tesla says it has got 10 teraflops of power hiding under that massive display to offer a good gaming experience. Does that mean future Tesla vehicles will get their own gaming subscription services? Would we see a digital gaming store where owners can purchase new games?

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

While we don’t have an answer to that, we do know that you can hook up a wireless controller to the car and play Witcher 3 as well as all other titles from the backseat. Musk says the car can play Cyberpunk 2077 as well! For those interested in audio, there’s a 22-speaker system with a rated output of 960 Watts and active noise canceling system. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, wireless (possibly Wi-Fi) and a USB-C port with support for fast charging on all the seats. Yep, all that tech in an electric car!

Of course, the Model S starts at $72,990 while the Sony PS5 starts at $399. That’s a lot of price gap and surely makes the PS5 look like a bargain. But, every night while you switch off your PS5 and go to bed, can you live with the fact that your neighbor’s gaming console on wheels can drive itself and accelerate to 100 kph in 1.9 seconds?