comscore Tetris gets 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale
News

Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale

Gaming

Tetris Royale is the newest game to join the battle royale bandwagon after popular game Flappy Birds.

  • Published: June 29, 2019 3:51 PM IST
Tetris Royale

Image Credit: The Tetris Company/N3TWORK

Battle royale is the newest fad in town, and it seems all kinds of games is adopting it. The newest one to adopt the battle royale genre is the classic puzzle game Tetris. This game goes a long way back to the earlier days, and it involves matching colorful rectangular bricks as they fall. Now the classic game is getting a battle royale makeover in the form of Tetris Royale. According to a report by Engadget, The Tetris Company and N3TWORK are teaming up to make the game.

Tetris Royale will come with a lot of different game modes. But the most attractive one is definitely the 100-player competitive mode where players will take on each other. Besides, there are other modes with daily challenges, called Solo marathon and classic mode. Players can win daily challenges, power-ups, and boosters by playing the classic mode. The companies are partnering up for multiple years, meaning there could be more than one game. Tetris Royale is hitting mobile devices only, and will hit iOS and Android in the beta phase this year. The game will be available globally, except in China. The main version is set to go live in 2020.

Flappy Royale, mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite available on iOS and Android

Also Read

Flappy Royale, mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite available on iOS and Android

Besides Tetris, other games too have jumped on the battle royale bandwagon as well. And that includes Flappy Bird, a game that reached an insane level of popularity, years before the Pokémon GO mania. This was back in 2014, almost four years before the birth of PUBG and Fortnite.

WATCH: Android Q Beta First Look

Flappy Royale, is a mix of Flappy Bird and Fortnite, (or PUBG depending on your choice of Battle Royale game). Developers Orta Therox and Em Lazer-Walker are currently developing the game. A developer by the name Zach Gage is also proving his contributions to the dual for the development of the game. Interested users can test the beta version of the game on iOS and Android. In addition to these two platforms, the game is also available on the web. Developers are planning to launch the first stable version of the game in July. Players can sign up for the Android beta, Install TestFlight for iOS beta or go to the test website to play the game now.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 29, 2019 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1
thumb-img
News
Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes
thumb-img
News
10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

Editor's Pick

Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale
Gaming
Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale
Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know

Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

News

Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know

Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked

Vodafone RED Together plans for families detailed

Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale

Gaming

Tetris is getting a 100-player battle royal game called Tetris Royale
Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite

Gaming

Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite
PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Gaming

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer
PUBG update 8 for PS4 and Xbox now available

Gaming

PUBG update 8 for PS4 and Xbox now available
Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review

Gaming

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6Z के 128GBऔर 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट 1 जुलाई को होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

PUBG को जल्द मिलेगा एक बिल्कुल नया रूप, कंपनी शुरू किया नया प्रोजेक्ट

जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन, होगा अपकमिंग Mi CC9 स्मार्टफोन का रीब्रींडेड वर्जन!

Lenovo के अपकमिंग Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन में होगा इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर, डिस्प्ले साइज भी हुआ कंफर्म

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know
News
Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

News

Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked
Vodafone RED Together plans for families detailed

News

Vodafone RED Together plans for families detailed
Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes

News

Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes