Battle royale is the newest fad in town, and it seems all kinds of games is adopting it. The newest one to adopt the battle royale genre is the classic puzzle game Tetris. This game goes a long way back to the earlier days, and it involves matching colorful rectangular bricks as they fall. Now the classic game is getting a battle royale makeover in the form of Tetris Royale. According to a report by Engadget, The Tetris Company and N3TWORK are teaming up to make the game.

Tetris Royale will come with a lot of different game modes. But the most attractive one is definitely the 100-player competitive mode where players will take on each other. Besides, there are other modes with daily challenges, called Solo marathon and classic mode. Players can win daily challenges, power-ups, and boosters by playing the classic mode. The companies are partnering up for multiple years, meaning there could be more than one game. Tetris Royale is hitting mobile devices only, and will hit iOS and Android in the beta phase this year. The game will be available globally, except in China. The main version is set to go live in 2020.

Besides Tetris, other games too have jumped on the battle royale bandwagon as well. And that includes Flappy Bird, a game that reached an insane level of popularity, years before the Pokémon GO mania. This was back in 2014, almost four years before the birth of PUBG and Fortnite.

Flappy Royale, is a mix of Flappy Bird and Fortnite, (or PUBG depending on your choice of Battle Royale game). Developers Orta Therox and Em Lazer-Walker are currently developing the game. A developer by the name Zach Gage is also proving his contributions to the dual for the development of the game. Interested users can test the beta version of the game on iOS and Android. In addition to these two platforms, the game is also available on the web. Developers are planning to launch the first stable version of the game in July. Players can sign up for the Android beta, Install TestFlight for iOS beta or go to the test website to play the game now.