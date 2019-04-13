comscore
Thanos may be making a comeback to Fortnite ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame: Reports

Avengers: Endgame is set to release soon and Fortnite might just be looking at this opportunity for a push in its popularity again. Adding Thanos back as Limited Time Mode might just bring in some more players.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The popularity of the battle royale game Fortnite though less than before, is still going strong. And as we had seen Marvel and Epic Games come together last year in what could be called a collaboration between two of the most popular names in pop culture, Avengers: Infinity War and Fortnite saw the release of a mode where the Mad Titan, Thanos, was incorporated in the game. Epic Games added Thanos to Fortnite as a feature in a special limited time mode where players witnessed the Mad Titan from Avengers aka Thanos. Avengers: Endgame is set to release soon and Fortnite might just be looking at this opportunity for a push in its popularity again. Adding Thanos back as Limited Time Mode might just bring in some more players.

In the mode, called ‘Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup’, players were able to collect the Infinity Gauntlet and the six Infinity Stones, which then turned that player into Thanos himself. Needless to say, turning into Thanos resulted in an immense increase one’s powers. Players could fire blasts that would knock players back and destroy structures, jump and fly towards an area to stomp and do knockback damage, fire blasts that deal damage over time and jump huge distances. Players who would turn into Thanos would have both health and shield, which is restored after each kill. Thanos could not build or use launch pads and when the player dies, the gauntlet is dropped. And now according to new info that has been datamined, the mode might be coming back. Data shows that there is text of players being killed by the powers of Thanos that we had previously seen.

5 tips and tricks to be an ace driver in Asphalt 9: Legends

Also Read

5 tips and tricks to be an ace driver in Asphalt 9: Legends

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are big fans of Fortnite, and it is they that had the idea for the mashup that we saw last year. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe had said. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup? So we stalked Donald.” Donald here refers to Donald Mustard, who said, “Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas.”

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

“It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.” Mustard added.

