The Asus ROG Phone 2 going for pre-order again on October 25

Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched last month, and it went on pre-order on September 30 and October 3.

  Published: October 23, 2019 2:49 PM IST
Asus’ flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2, will be once again available on pre-order via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched last month, and it went on pre-order on September 30 and October 3 as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. But, the gaming device soon got out of stock.

Asus has now confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will be once again made available for pre-order on Flipkart, on October 25. The ROG Phone 2 is the second gaming phone from Asus, and it comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Here’s everything you need to know.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Price in India, sale offers

The ROG Phone 2 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs 37,999. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant will retail at Rs 59,999. You can avail 10 percent discount with ICICI bank and Axis bank cards for now.

Specifications and features

The AsusROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, there is a heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

  Published Date: October 23, 2019 2:49 PM IST

