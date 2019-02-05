comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The battle royale game from Titanfall creators, Apex Legends, is now live to take the fight to PUBG and Fortnite
News

The battle royale game from Titanfall creators, Apex Legends, is now live to take the fight to PUBG and Fortnite

Gaming

Apex Predators is now live for everyone to play.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Apex Legends heros

Up until last Friday, no one had any idea that the makers of the Titanfall games were getting in the battle royale business. And in the short time that Apex Predator from Respawn has been revealed to the world, it has already started making repeated headlines on the news channels. Apex Legends is a the battle royale game that is all set to take on the present leaders in the genre which are PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. More so for Fortnite than PUBG because, Respawn has made the game free which is also the case for Fortnite. PUBG, on the other hand, comes at a price on its PC and console versions.

Apex Legends was announced officially in a tweet at the Superbowl and the game was set to stream on Monday. After the stream the game was officially launched for players to access and within 8 hours of launching the games, it amassed 1 million players, which is quite a feat. CEO of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella who had tweeted about the stream of the game took to Twitter again to confirm this news and wrote, “I’m so overwhelmed right now, @PlayApex broke a million unique players in under 8 hours. Thank you so much for showing up and being part of this with @Respawn you are amazing!!”

Titanfall creators tease new battle royale game, Apex Legends

Also Read

Titanfall creators tease new battle royale game, Apex Legends

Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe but sadly it does not have either the mechs or the fancy movement capabilities of wall running and double jumping. The devs argued that this has been done intentionally to make sure that the game does not become random and players can actually track enemies. The game has been available since February 4, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool 3 with 'Dewdrop' notch display, dual-rear camera, Android 9.0 Pie launched at Rs 5,999
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow

Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation

Nokia launches higher storage and memory variants of 5.1 Plus

Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

The battle royale game from Titanfall creators, Apex Legends, is now live to take the fight to PUBG and Fortnite

Gaming

The battle royale game from Titanfall creators, Apex Legends, is now live to take the fight to PUBG and Fortnite
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
Titanfall creators tease new battle royale game, Apex Legends

Gaming

Titanfall creators tease new battle royale game, Apex Legends
Mumbai boy commits suicide after family refuses to buy new phone for playing PUBG

Gaming

Mumbai boy commits suicide after family refuses to buy new phone for playing PUBG

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 7 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A10, A20 और A30 भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, 8490 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow
News
Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow
Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation

News

Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation
Nokia launches higher storage and memory variants of 5.1 Plus

News

Nokia launches higher storage and memory variants of 5.1 Plus
Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji

News

Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji
Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more