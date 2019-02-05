The battle royale game from Titanfall creators, Apex Legends, is now live to take the fight to PUBG and Fortnite

Up until last Friday, no one had any idea that the makers of the Titanfall games were getting in the battle royale business. And in the short time that Apex Predator from Respawn has been revealed to the world, it has already started making repeated headlines on the news channels. Apex Legends is a the battle royale game that is all set to take on the present leaders in the genre which are PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. More so for Fortnite than PUBG because, Respawn has made the game free which is also the case for Fortnite. PUBG, on the other hand, comes at a price on its PC and console versions.

Apex Legends was announced officially in a tweet at the Superbowl and the game was set to stream on Monday. After the stream the game was officially launched for players to access and within 8 hours of launching the games, it amassed 1 million players, which is quite a feat. CEO of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella who had tweeted about the stream of the game took to Twitter again to confirm this news and wrote, “I’m so overwhelmed right now, @PlayApex broke a million unique players in under 8 hours. Thank you so much for showing up and being part of this with @Respawn you are amazing!!”

I’m so overwhelmed right now, @PlayApex broke a million unique players in under 8 hours. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much for showing up and being part of this with @Respawn you are amazing!! pic.twitter.com/lvNgfwwKhl — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 5, 2019

Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe but sadly it does not have either the mechs or the fancy movement capabilities of wall running and double jumping. The devs argued that this has been done intentionally to make sure that the game does not become random and players can actually track enemies. The game has been available since February 4, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.