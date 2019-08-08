comscore Centre to Bombay HC: It is difficult to ban PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
News

The centre informs Bombay HC that it is difficult to ban PUBG: Report

Gaming

This was in response to a query from a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar.

  Published: August 8, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been under the scanners for a long time now. Multiple countries have banned PUBG already. The governments of those countries argue that it has a harmful effect on the youth. Different places in India too have banned the game in the past. But it has not faced a blanket ban in the country yet. Some sections of the society are pushing to put a stop to this game and we shared our own opinion on it. But now the Centre has addressed the issue that was raised by Bombay High Court.

It has said that it is technically difficult to ban PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). This was in response to a query from a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar. A public interest litigation to ban the online game prompted this query. Times of India reports that the bench asked Centre to review the game and decide whether or not service providers require guidelines in April.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who represents the Centre, gave ministry of electronics and information technology’s report to the state. The report stated that it is, “Technically difficult to ban all the sources (such as websites, mobiles and other communication devices) from where the game is available unless the creator or the parent company retrieves the game from circulation or administers some restrictions”.

Rodrigues said that it requires parental awareness to control children’s access to it. The judges directed that the Centre must file an affidavit placing its stand on record and adjourned the hearing. An 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra had written a letter to the government asking it to impose a ban on PUBG. He then moved the High Court with a PIL on the same.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bans in India

According to previous reports, PUBG was banned in certain parts of Gujarat including Rajkot, Surat, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, and Bhavnagar in India. In addition to that, the government also sent out a circular to schools to ban the game. However, High Court noted that schools already prohibited the use on mobile phones in schools making the need of banning the mobile game redundant.

As previously reported, the ban was rolled back in some places including Ahmedabad after 2-3 week bank. In the meantime, more reports surfaced where some people showcased violent behavior including alleged suicide, attacking family members and stealing money. Some reports also revealed that police arresting students in some areas for playing the game.

As previously reported, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu also issued a ban on the game in the University. The ban seems to focus on the hostel area where the warden issues a circular regarding the ban.

  Published Date: August 8, 2019 11:02 AM IST

