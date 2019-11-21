As we approach the end of another eventful year, it’s time to wrap up a look at the best games at Game Awards 2019. The Game Awards 2019 is one of the better known awards in the industry. And this time around it has just as many exciting entrants to the different categories are the previous years.

The show’s executive producer Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees. And it seems Death Stranding and Control lead in terms of nominations. The Game Awards 2019 is set to be held at 7:00AM IST on December 13, 2019. This will be the fifth year that the event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Last year we say Red Dead Redemption 2, Celeste and Fortnite winning multiple prizes and God of War was crowned Game of the Year. Last year the event saw more than 10 games being announced which included Mortal Kombat 11, The Outer Worlds, Far Cry New Dawn and Journey to the Savage Planet. Hence we can expect some this year as well.

“This year’s show will celebrate the act of creation, as I turn the stage over to a group of visionary teams selected to share their new projects with you,” said Keighley in a statement. As for the nominations this year her’s a look.

Game of the year nominees

– Control (Remedy/505 Games)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

WATCH: The Game Awards – 2019 Nominee Announcement

Besides this there are 28 other categories which are heavily dominated by Control and Death Stranding. And it’s not just games that have their own categories. There are award categories for best teams, coaches, esports events, esports players, gaming content creator. The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed like on the dedicated YouTube channel.