comscore Nominees for The Game Awards 2019 have been announced
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most
News

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 is one of the better known awards in the industry

  • Updated: November 21, 2019 4:50 PM IST
The Game Awards 2019

As we approach the end of another eventful year, it’s time to wrap up a look at the best games at Game Awards 2019. The Game Awards 2019 is one of the better known awards in the industry. And this time around it has just as many exciting entrants to the different categories are the previous years.

The show’s executive producer Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees. And it seems Death Stranding and Control lead in terms of nominations. The Game Awards 2019 is set to be held at 7:00AM IST on December 13, 2019. This will be the fifth year that the event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Last year we say Red Dead Redemption 2, Celeste and Fortnite winning multiple prizes and God of War was crowned Game of the Year. Last year the event saw more than 10 games being announced which included Mortal Kombat 11, The Outer Worlds, Far Cry New Dawn and Journey to the Savage Planet. Hence we can expect some this year as well.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review: Reliving the past in glorious 4K

Also Read

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review: Reliving the past in glorious 4K

“This year’s show will celebrate the act of creation, as I turn the stage over to a group of visionary teams selected to share their new projects with you,” said Keighley in a statement. As for the nominations this year her’s a look.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review: More than a match for its namesake

Also Read

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review: More than a match for its namesake

Game of the year nominees

Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

WATCH: The Game Awards – 2019 Nominee Announcement

Besides this there are 28 other categories which are heavily dominated by Control and Death Stranding. And it’s not just games that have their own categories. There are award categories for best teams, coaches, esports events, esports players, gaming content creator. The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed like on the dedicated YouTube channel.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 4:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2019 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives
Top Products
Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives
The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India

News

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999

Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most
Death Stranding is coming to PC next year

Gaming

Death Stranding is coming to PC next year
Control Review

Gaming

Control Review
Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

Gaming

Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers
OnePlus 6 may come with iPhone X-like gesture controls

News

OnePlus 6 may come with iPhone X-like gesture controls

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 स्मार्टफोन को Amazon India पर 2 हजार सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, कुछ समय के लिए है ये ऑफर

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i vs Mi Band HRX Edition: 1,299 रुपये में कौन सा फिटनेस बैंड है दमदार

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा Facebook Pay और ब्लॉक कॉन्टैक्ट नोटिफिकेशन फीचर

Samsung Galaxy S9 को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, जल्दी करें

Xiaomi ने Mi Band 3i को AMOLED टच डिस्प्ले के साथ 1,299 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, फुल चार्ज पर 20 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch
Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India

News

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report
Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999

News

Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999
Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December

News

Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December