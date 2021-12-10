The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two bags Game of the Year honour, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop on the list

The Game Awards 2021: This year’s Game Awards ended with great pomp and splendor. It was a tough battle for the year’s biggest titles to reach the top charts and claim the honour. With celebs Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Simu Liu, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Guillermo del Toro, presenting the big show, it was a night for the gaming community to cherish and witness the well-received games bag the winning titles. Also Read - BGMI 1.7.0 update kicks off Mirror World event, brings in special features, new gameplay mechanics

The Game Awards having 30 categories encovered best performance, best mobile game, to best esports team. But only one title could go home winning the Game of the Year award, and the jury bestowed Hazelight Studios’ action-adventure Indie ‘It Takes Two’ the honour. Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 were among the competitors that fought for Game of the Year. Here’s the list of video games that took trophies for the year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

The Game Awards 2021: Entire list of winners

Game of the Year Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Nominees

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Winner: Action-adventure game It Takes Two



To vote for other categories click here.

Player’s Choice

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Winner: Halo Infinite, the popular fps game from the 343 Studios

Best Game Direction

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Winner: Deathloop, another FPS game but from the studios of Arkane Lyon.

Best Indie

Nominees

2 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the new action-adventure game from Ember Lab presented in third-person perspective.

Best Debut Indie

Nominees

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Winner: It’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits again

Best Ongoing

Nominees

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online, the popular online multi-player role-playing game from Square Enix’s franchise- Final Fantasy.

Best Narrative

Nominees

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal’s action-adventure video game.

Best Art Direction

Nominees

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Winner: Deathloop

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Winner: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, a remaster of the action role-playing video game Nier by Square Enix.

Best Audio Design

Nominees

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Winner: Forza Horizon 5, the latest racing title from the Forza Horizon franchise, created by Playground Games

Best Performance

Nominees

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact

Nominees

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Community Support

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Best Mobile Game

Nominees

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Winner: miHoYo’s popular gacha game Genshin Impact

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Winner: Resident Evil 4

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Returnal

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Winner: Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Winner: Metroid Dread

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Tales of Arise

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Winner: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Winner: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Winner: It Takes Two

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Winner: Age of Empires IV

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Winner: It Takes Two

Most Anticipated

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Winner: Elden Ring

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Winner: Dream

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Winner: League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports T

Winner: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Winner: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Winner: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championship