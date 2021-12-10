The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two bags Game of the Year honour, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop on the list

The Game Awards 2021: This year’s Game Awards ended with great pomp and splendor. It was a tough battle for the year’s biggest titles to reach the top charts and claim the honour. With celebs Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Simu Liu, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Guillermo del Toro, presenting the big show, it was a night for the gaming community to cherish and witness the well-received games bag the winning titles. Also Read - BGMI 1.7.0 update kicks off Mirror World event, brings in special features, new gameplay mechanics
The Game Awards having 30 categories encovered best performance, best mobile game, to best esports team. But only one title could go home winning the Game of the Year award, and the jury bestowed Hazelight Studios’ action-adventure Indie ‘It Takes Two’ the honour. Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 were among the competitors that fought for Game of the Year. Here’s the list of video games that took trophies for the year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know
The Game Awards 2021: Entire list of winners
Game of the Year Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed
Nominees
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Winner: Action-adventure game It Takes Two
Player’s Choice
Metroid Dread
It Takes Two
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village
Winner: Halo Infinite, the popular fps game from the 343 Studios
Best Game Direction
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Winner: Deathloop, another FPS game but from the studios of Arkane Lyon.
Best Indie
Nominees
2 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the new action-adventure game from Ember Lab presented in third-person perspective.
Best Debut Indie
Nominees
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim
Winner: It’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits again
Best Ongoing
Nominees
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online, the popular online multi-player role-playing game from Square Enix’s franchise- Final Fantasy.
Best Narrative
Nominees
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal’s action-adventure video game.
Best Art Direction
Nominees
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Winner: Deathloop
Best Score and Music
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Winner: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, a remaster of the action role-playing video game Nier by Square Enix.
Best Audio Design
Nominees
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Winner: Forza Horizon 5, the latest racing title from the Forza Horizon franchise, created by Playground Games
Best Performance
Nominees
Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Games for Impact
Nominees
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory
Life is Strange: True Colors
No Longer Home
Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors
Best Community Support
Nominees
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online
Best Mobile Game
Nominees
Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite
Winner: miHoYo’s popular gacha game Genshin Impact
Best VR/AR
Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4
Sniper Elite VR
Winner: Resident Evil 4
Best Action
Back 4 Blood
Returnal
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Winner: Returnal
Best Action/Adventure
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Winner: Metroid Dread
Best Role Playing
Cyberpunk 2077
Tales of Arise
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Winner: Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear -Strive-
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Winner: Guilty Gear -Strive-
Best Family
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Winner: It Takes Two
Best Sports/Racing
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
Best Sim/Strategy
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Winner: Age of Empires IV
Best Multiplayer
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
Winner: It Takes Two
Most Anticipated
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Starfield
Winner: Elden Ring
Innovation in Accessibility
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
Winner: Dream
Best Esports Game
Call of Duty
CS:GO
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Valorant
Winner: League of Legends
Best Esports Athlete
Chris “Simp” Lehr
Heo “ShowMaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Esports T
Winner: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Best Esports Team
Atlanta FaZe (COD)
DWG KIA (LOL)
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
Winner: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Best Esports Coach
Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Winner: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championship