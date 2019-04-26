comscore
The International 2019 dates announced, to be held in Shanghai

The International boasts of not just the the biggest prize money in the history of eSports, but one of the biggest prize moneys among all sporting tournaments in the world.

The world’s biggest eSports tournament is back. Dota 2 devs at Valve have just announced the dates for this year The International, which is not just the biggest Dota 2 tournament in the world, it is the biggest eSports tournament in terms on the viewership, revenue earned as well the prize money awarded to the winners. Dota 2‘s The International 2019 will take place from August 20 to 25, dates which are similar to last year’s tournament. But Valve is moving The International to Shanghai, China this year instead of the traditional venue of KeyArena in Seattle, USA.

But that does not mean that The International has not been held outside the US before. The first edition of the tournament which was held in the year 2011 was at Cologne Germany, following which it was held in Seattle from the year 2012 to 2017 and then there was a change in venue again and last year we saw The International take place in Vancouver, Canada. In Seattle itself the tournament has been held in different places so as to fit the appropriate number of people in the stands. First it was held at Benaroya Hall, and then with the growing popularity it was moved to KeyArena.

Dota 2‘s The International began in the year 2011, and the first edition of the tournament was won by the Ukrainian team Natus Vincere, the following year it was won by the Chinese team Invictus Gaming. The third edition of the tournament saw what would be called the the most exciting match in many years to come, a five-game finals between Alliance and Navi, where Alliance nudged out Navi with brilliant play to win the tournament.

And only last year we saw the European team OG take home the Aegis of the Champions along with what is not only the biggest prize money in the history of eSports, but one of the biggest prize moneys among all sporting tournaments in the world. Besides the present date and city, there is no other information about this year’s tournament, not even when we might see the fabled Event Pass and compendium.

