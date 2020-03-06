comscore The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO
News

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Gaming

Developer Naughty Dog has tweeted a report and confirmed that HBO will be making a series about The Last of Us.

  • Updated: March 6, 2020 11:11 AM IST
The last of us

One of the best games of the last few decade, The Last of Us is set to become a TV series. Developer Naughty Dog has tweeted a report and confirmed that HBO will be making a series about the popular game. The adaptation will be led by Craig Mazin who is the creator of HBO series Chernobyl and Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the game. The Last of Us which released in 2013 is an action-adventure survival horror game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony.

The Last of Us: TV series details

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin wrote in the press release. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years.” The TV series is set to follow the events of the original game. The game follows the adventure of the protagonists Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic US. The game has a different take on the apocalypse and it’s not the zombies that prove to be the downfall of the human race. In the world of The Last of Us, mutant Cordyceps fungus replace zombies as the baddies in general.

Humans in The Last of Us have become infected with the mutant Cordyceps fungus and become violent. The survivors in the game bond in their struggle to survive the apocalypse. Humans are also one of the bigger enemies in the plot for our protagonists. A consistent theme has been that humans have proved that they are their biggest enemies. Our protagonist Joel is a middle-aged man who lost his family to the infection that began 20 years before story of the game begins. He became a smuggler since and is tasked with bringing a 14-year-old Ellie to the base of a rebel group called the Fireflies.

The TV series is also supposed to take a bit from the upcoming game The Last of Us Part II which is set for a May release. This is set to be the first TV series from PlayStation Productions.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 11:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 6, 2020 11:11 AM IST

