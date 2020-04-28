Leaks are a regular thing in the smartphone industry partly because of the sheer number of devices and smartphone companies. In addition, the time it takes to develop a smartphone with somewhat identical specifications is considerably less. However, such leaks are somewhat spread out and rare when it comes to video games. This is both due to the long development time and the slightly controlled group during the development. However, it looks like some critical spoilers for the much anticipated “The Last of Us Part 2” have leaked. This leak surfaced months before the launch of the PS4 exclusive. Let’s check the details around “The Last of Us Part 2” leak. Also Read - The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima launch delayed due to coronavirus

The Last of Us Part 2 leak; details

The Last of Us Part 2 leak; details

According to a report from GameSpot, it looks like the important plot details for the ending of the game surfaced online. The game developer, Naughty Dog confirmed the leak along with a statement to address the situation. Naughty Dog shared the statement on its official Twitter handle expressing its disappointment. It has asked fans to be cautious and stay away from the spoilers. The statement reads, "We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same. It's disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development."

In addition to avoiding spoilers, the developer asked fans to not spoil the game for others. The interesting part about the statement is the end where Naughty Dog notes that the game will launch soon. It goes on to state, "No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it." The belief that the developer team has int he product is impressive making the anticipation even higher.

A message from the studio:

Reports about the leaks came just hours before Sony Interactive Entertainment shared the official launch date for the game. According to Naughty Dog, “The Last of Us Part 2” will launch on Jun 19. This new date is much better than the indefinite delay announced in the past.