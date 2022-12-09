comscore The Last of Us Part I PC releases on March 3, 2023: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The Last Of Us Part I Is Launching For Pc In March 2023
News

The Last of Us Part I is releasing on PC in March 2023

Gaming

Naughty Dog has finally given us a release date for The Last of Us Part I for PC. The title was released for the next-gen PS5 console earlier this year.

Highlights

  • The Last of US Part I is heading to PC in March next year.
  • The title was released for PS5 back in September this year.
  • The Last of US Part I is a remake of the 2013's The Last of Us.
The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part I was released back in September this year exclusively for the PlayStation 5. However, the PC version was promised to go official soon as it was under development then. Now, Naughty Dog has finally revealed the release date of the title for PC. Also Read - Upcoming series based on popular games: Sonic Prime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and more

The Last of Us Part I PC release date, price, and pre-purchase details

The Last of Us Part I will launch on March 3, 2023, for PC. The game will be available on platforms like Steam and Epic Games. The pricing of the game has been revealed via the listings on both platforms.

The game is priced at Rs 3,999 and it can be pre-purchased right now.

The Last of Us Part I: All you need to know

The Last of Us Part I is a remake of the original The Last of Us released in 2013. When the original game was released, it turned out to be an instant favorite owing to its gripping storyline.

Since then, there has been a remastered version of the PS4 and a few more versions of it. As it usually is, following the game’s popularity, there’s an HBO series launching in January 2022.

The Last of Us Part I reaching PC is great news for PC gamers as they can tweak the game depending on their hardware. This means a beefy PC will be able to run the game to its fullest.

Unfortunately, there’s no information about the system requirements of the game for PC. However, the details should be out in some time as we move closer to its release in March.

The Last of Us Part I is a an action-adventure game with a third-person perspective. It sets in a post-apocalyptic world where the player Joel escorts a young girl Ellie.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 4:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here
News
Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here
Samsung Galaxy M04 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

News

Samsung Galaxy M04 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry

Apps

Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Features

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on sale in India

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on sale in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here

Final Fantasy 16, Judas and more: Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

Final Fantasy 16, Judas and more: Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

Samsung Galaxy M04 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?