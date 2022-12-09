The Last of Us Part I was released back in September this year exclusively for the PlayStation 5. However, the PC version was promised to go official soon as it was under development then. Now, Naughty Dog has finally revealed the release date of the title for PC. Also Read - Upcoming series based on popular games: Sonic Prime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and more

The Last of Us Part I PC release date, price, and pre-purchase details

The Last of Us Part I will launch on March 3, 2023, for PC. The game will be available on platforms like Steam and Epic Games. The pricing of the game has been revealed via the listings on both platforms.

The game is priced at Rs 3,999 and it can be pre-purchased right now.

The Last of Us Part I: All you need to know

The Last of Us Part I is a remake of the original The Last of Us released in 2013. When the original game was released, it turned out to be an instant favorite owing to its gripping storyline.

Since then, there has been a remastered version of the PS4 and a few more versions of it. As it usually is, following the game’s popularity, there’s an HBO series launching in January 2022.

The Last of Us Part I reaching PC is great news for PC gamers as they can tweak the game depending on their hardware. This means a beefy PC will be able to run the game to its fullest.

Unfortunately, there’s no information about the system requirements of the game for PC. However, the details should be out in some time as we move closer to its release in March.

The Last of Us Part I is a an action-adventure game with a third-person perspective. It sets in a post-apocalyptic world where the player Joel escorts a young girl Ellie.