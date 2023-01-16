Last month, PlayStation and Naughty Dog confirmed the release date of The Last of Us Part I for PC. The game is set to release in March and the pre-orders were expected to begin weeks before the release. Also Read - Google Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth certification days ahead of Stadia shutdown

Now, almost six weeks ahead of the game's launch, the action-adventure game is available for pre-orders worldwide.

The Last of Us Part I pre-order details, pre-order benefits, price, and release date

The Last of Us Part I is now available for pre-ordering on Steam and the Epic Games store. The game comes in only a single version priced at Rs 3,999.

As usual, those who pre-purchase the game will get several in-game items to start with. Following are the in-game items that you’d get if you pre-order the game before its release.

Bonus Supplements – Used to increase attributes such as max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and improve weapon sway.

Bonus Weapon Parts – Used to upgrade weapons and craft weapon holsters when you are at a work bench.

Once the game is pre-ordered, it can be played starting from March 3, 2023, which is its release date.

The Last of Us Part I: Things to know

The Last of Us Part I is a single-player action and adventure game that’s aimed to give you thrills as you play Joel and Ellie, the father and daughter, rescuing themselves from cannibalistic creatures soon after an apocalypse in the fictional United States.

In case you are unaware, this game is a remake of the original The Last of Us released back in 2013. Since then, the game has had a remastered version for the PlayStation 4.

All thanks to the game’s popularity, a TV series was released earlier this month on HBO. Following it, we’ll see the remake coming to PC in March. The game was so far available on PlayStation 5 and has received nothing but praise.