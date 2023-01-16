comscore The Last of Us Part I for PC is now up for pre-orders on Steam and Epic store
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The Last Of Us Part I Pc Is Available For Pre Orders On Steam And Epic Games Store
News

The Last of Us Part I (PC) is available for pre-orders on Steam and Epic Games store

Gaming

One of the much-awaited action-adventure games is finally coming to PC in a few weeks. The Last of Us Part I is available for pre-orders on Steam and the Epic Games store.

Highlights

  • The Last of Us Part I goes for pre-orders worldwide.
  • The game can be pre-ordered on Steam and Epic Games store.
  • The action-adventure title will be releasing on March 3, 2023.
The Last of Us Part I

Last month, PlayStation and Naughty Dog confirmed the release date of The Last of Us Part I for PC. The game is set to release in March and the pre-orders were expected to begin weeks before the release. Also Read - Google Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth certification days ahead of Stadia shutdown

Now, almost six weeks ahead of the game’s launch, the action-adventure game is available for pre-orders worldwide. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt ‘droplet’ style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

The Last of Us Part I pre-order details, pre-order benefits, price, and release date

The Last of Us Part I is now available for pre-ordering on Steam and the Epic Games store. The game comes in only a single version priced at Rs 3,999. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

As usual, those who pre-purchase the game will get several in-game items to start with. Following are the in-game items that you’d get if you pre-order the game before its release.

  • Bonus Supplements – Used to increase attributes such as max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and improve weapon sway.
  • Bonus Weapon Parts – Used to upgrade weapons and craft weapon holsters when you are at a work bench.

Once the game is pre-ordered, it can be played starting from March 3, 2023, which is its release date.

The Last of Us Part I: Things to know

The Last of Us Part I is a single-player action and adventure game that’s aimed to give you thrills as you play Joel and Ellie, the father and daughter, rescuing themselves from cannibalistic creatures soon after an apocalypse in the fictional United States.

In case you are unaware, this game is a remake of the original The Last of Us released back in 2013. Since then, the game has had a remastered version for the PlayStation 4.

All thanks to the game’s popularity, a TV series was released earlier this month on HBO. Following it, we’ll see the remake coming to PC in March. The game was so far available on PlayStation 5 and has received nothing but praise.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown
Gaming
Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt droplet style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt droplet style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

News

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting slides

Apps

Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting slides

Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

News

Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt droplet style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting slides

Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?