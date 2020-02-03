comscore YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The Last of Us Part II for the Sony PS1? This developer made it happen
News

The Last of Us Part II for the Sony PS1? This developer made it happen

Gaming

The game looks terrific with the block-like 90s graphics and maintains accuracy towards the original game.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 9:53 PM IST
The last of Us Part II PS 1

The Last of Us Part II was rated so highly, it is natural some fan thought of bringing the game to the first Sony PlayStation. The new edition of the game answers all your queries on how the game would have looked like if it had released back in the 90s.

Related Stories


A “demake” (an unofficial term for a game’s remake that actually has to tone it down to run on older devices) game developer has created the pixelated version of the game in Dreams, Media Molecule’s versatile game-creation platform. A video surfaced on YouTube with the game’s footage while it is being played on a first-generation PlayStation. The YouTuber, Bearly Regal, also remade Cyberpunk 2077 into a PS1 game.

Watch: Top Asus laptops launching in 2020

The new demake of The Last of Us Part II is a terrific recreation of the game that also happens to be very accurate. The game’s high graphics are reduced to polygonal shapes that belong to an older era of video games. The developer even managed to throw in a sombre guitar soundtrack to the whole game. The strained cries of the blind clicker zombies are there too. The scary zombies, however, are now reduced to weird, pink humanoid shapes.

What The Last of Us Part II on the PS1 looks like

The video on the developer’s YouTube demonstrates the blocky version of Ellie wandering in the same locations we saw in the playable demo of the original game. The video follows showing us how Ellie is hunted by a group of Huma scavengers. A remarkable similarity noticed in the PS1 version is how Ellie manages to grab and climb onto porches to giver users a vantage point. A similar scenario was explored in the real game’s demo where Ellie shoots an enemy from far away.

Windows 10 now has over a billion users, two years after Microsoft's predicted target

Also Read

Windows 10 now has over a billion users, two years after Microsoft's predicted target

Barely Regal, the developer has become known on YouTube for his remakes of popular games for the PS1. For his effort on The Last of Us Part II, even Neil Druckmann, the creative director and Naughty Dog vice president shared the video on Twitter. He even praised the developer for the music. You can go and check out the video here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 9:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1
Gaming
YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1
Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

News

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

News

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

Telefunken launches a 32-inch Smart TV under 10k

News

Telefunken launches a 32-inch Smart TV under 10k

PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

News

PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

Telefunken launches a 32-inch Smart TV under 10k

PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1

Gaming

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1
EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles

Gaming

EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles
The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Gaming

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch
Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

News

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out
Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus वायरस से बचाव की आड़ में हैकर्स भेज रहे हैं मालवेयर अटैच फाइलें

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Trending Technology News Today : OnePlus 8 सीरीज के Amazon India पर स्पॉट किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' सेल इन पांच डिवाइसेज पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन Amazon India की वेबसाइट पर हुए स्पॉट

News

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users
News
Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users
Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

News

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak
Telefunken launches a 32-inch Smart TV under 10k

News

Telefunken launches a 32-inch Smart TV under 10k
PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

News

PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments
Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

News

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range