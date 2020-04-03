comscore The Last of Us Part II has been delayed indefinitely by Sony
The Last of Us Part II has been delayed indefinitely by Sony

The Last of Us Part II was previously scheduled to launch on May 29. 

  Published: April 3, 2020 1:44 PM IST
There’s a lot going on in the world right now that is a direct effect of the coronavirus pandemic. There are lockdowns all over the globe and different product markets are experiencing new issues. But the gaming industry has boomed in this time of crisis with more people staying home. But Sony has announced that it is delaying the release of survival game The Last of Us Part II indefinitely. The game was previously scheduled to launch on May 29.

Sony in a tweet wrote, “Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

“We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” developer Naughty Dog said in its own in a statement. “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.”

This is not the first time that The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. Back in October it was delayed from a February 21 release date to May 29. In fact this isn’t the only game release that has been affected by the situation. Square Enix announced that it is shipping its upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier in Europe and Australia. This is because it wants the game to reach its players in time for its April 10 release date.

