The much-awaited ‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” game was scheduled to launch on September 1 this year. Unfortunately, the launch has been delayed by a few months yet again so that the team can “deliver the best possible experience”. The announcement was made by the developer Daedalic on Twitter. Also Read - 'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' game to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X in September 2022

The game is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Eventually, it will also roll out for Nintendo Switch, later this year. Also Read - Lord of the Rings mobile game announced: Check details

For the unversed, the game was first announced back in 2019. It was scheduled to release in 2021 but was delayed to 2022. Earlier this year, the developer said that the game will launch on September 1.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: All we know so far

In this game, you will play as Gollum exploring the Middle-earth. Players will be hunting for that one ring that the Gollum lost to Bilbo Baggins while fighting off the dark lord, Sauron.

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

Players will also get an opportunity to react to situations as per Gollum or as his kinder self, Sméagol which will have consequences later in the game. Earlier, a few screenshots of the game were leaked that showcased a decision-based UI focusing on Gollum’s dual-personality. The player has to choose from different on-screen options based on the two different personalities.

After his capture by the Úlairi, Gollum was thrown into the Orcish Mines of Mordor. pic.twitter.com/VNDqBHQVsy — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 13, 2022

For the unversed, the game is set just before The Fellowship of the Ring. The locations in the game will include Mordor, realm of Sauron, volcanic moonscape, iron orcish keeps, and more. The developer also promises that the players will encounter more familiar faces in the game.