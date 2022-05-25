comscore The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will roll out for PC and consoles in September this year
  • Home
  • The Lord Of The Rings Gollum Release Pc Ps5 Xbox One September 2022
News

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' to release on PC, PS5, Xbox  One in September 2022

The game will allow players to play as Gollum and take decisions depending on its two personalities, the Gollum or his kinder self Sméagol.

Untitled design - 2022-05-25T134449.162

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming video game starring Gollum, will be released on September 1 this year. Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the game will be rolled out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Additionally, the game is also confirmed to come on Nintendo Switch, later this year. Also Read - Lord of the Rings mobile game announced: Check details

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date announced

For the unversed, back in 2019, the developer announced that this Gollum game will be released in 2021 but was delayed to 2022. The game finally has the official release date now. Based on Tolkien books, developer Daedalic assures that it will be a “Prince of Persia-like” stealth game. Also Read - GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

lord of the rings, gollum, lotr Also Read - 2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

In this game, you will play as Gollum exploring the Middle-earth. Players will be hunting for that one ring that the Gollum lost to Bilbo Baggins while fighting off the dark lord, Sauron.

Players will also get an opportunity to react to situations as per Gollum or as his kinder self, Sméagol which will have consequences later in the game. Earlier, a few screenshots of the game were leaked that showcased a decision-based UI focusing on Gollum’s dual-personality. The player has to choose from different on-screen options based on the two different personalities.

For the unversed, the game is set just before The Fellowship of the Ring. The locations in the game will include Mordor, realm of Sauron, volcanic moonscape, iron orcish keeps, and more. The developer also promises that the players will encounter more familiar faces in the game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer

Here’s the short trailer of this much-awaited game:

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 2:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 25, 2022 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on September this year: All we know so far
Gaming
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on September this year: All we know so far
Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Apps

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

News

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Digilocker is on whatsapp

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX का सर्वर हुआ डाउन, जानें कब से आप दोबारा खेल पाएंगे गेम

BGMI डेवलपर ला रहा है नया मोबाइल गेम Road to Valor: Empires, ऐसे करें प्री-रजिस्टर

How to Increase Laptop Battery Life: इन बातों का रखें खास ध्यान, जल्द खत्म नहीं होगी लैपटॉप की बैटरी

Spicejet पर हुआ बड़ा साइबर अटैक, कई फ्लाइट लेट होने से यात्री परेशान

48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Redmi Note 11 SE, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

News

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999