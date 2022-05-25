The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming video game starring Gollum, will be released on September 1 this year. Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the game will be rolled out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Additionally, the game is also confirmed to come on Nintendo Switch, later this year. Also Read - Lord of the Rings mobile game announced: Check details

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date announced

For the unversed, back in 2019, the developer announced that this Gollum game will be released in 2021 but was delayed to 2022. The game finally has the official release date now. Based on Tolkien books, developer Daedalic assures that it will be a "Prince of Persia-like" stealth game.

Also Read - 2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

In this game, you will play as Gollum exploring the Middle-earth. Players will be hunting for that one ring that the Gollum lost to Bilbo Baggins while fighting off the dark lord, Sauron.

Players will also get an opportunity to react to situations as per Gollum or as his kinder self, Sméagol which will have consequences later in the game. Earlier, a few screenshots of the game were leaked that showcased a decision-based UI focusing on Gollum’s dual-personality. The player has to choose from different on-screen options based on the two different personalities.

For the unversed, the game is set just before The Fellowship of the Ring. The locations in the game will include Mordor, realm of Sauron, volcanic moonscape, iron orcish keeps, and more. The developer also promises that the players will encounter more familiar faces in the game.

Mark your calendars! 😉 After losing your precious, sneak and climb throughout Middle-earth as the iconic Gollum, choosing to either help him or Sméagol along the way… The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases on September 1st on all major platforms!https://t.co/XxL9klzpJt pic.twitter.com/AtA1sPkaBw — Daedalic Entertainment (@daedalic) May 24, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer

Here’s the short trailer of this much-awaited game:

