The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

The Tecmo Bowl game from 1987 was an American football video game in 2D. And it seems that the original version is all set to hit Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch sometime today. There were two different versions of the game, one for arcades that released in 1987, the other in 1989 that was for NES. It seems the original one which is part of Hamster Corp’s ongoing Arcade Archives sequence is being made available. It will be priced at $7.99 on the console marketplaces.

Tecmo Bowl, featured two fictitious teams by the names of the Wildcats and the Bulldogs. It features 10 gamers on each side in a game instead of the usual 11. Besides this Sony has announced the three free games that will be available for free on PlayStation Plus for February. These games include BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour. Some might argue that this constitutes of five games since the BioShock: The Collection comes with three games that include BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. These games will be made available on February 4.

Recently, reports claimed that that PlayStation Now service will be launching in India soon. And apparently it will have a pricing model similar to the present Sony PlayStation Store cards. The report claims that the sources have been accurate in the past, hence the news might be credible this time as well.