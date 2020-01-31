comscore The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch
News

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Gaming

It seems the original Tecmo Bowl which is part of Hamster Corp's ongoing Arcade Archives sequence is being made available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Nintendo_Switch_Tecmo_Bowl_805x456

The Tecmo Bowl game from 1987 was an American football video game in 2D. And it seems that the original version is all set to hit Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch sometime today. There were two different versions of the game, one for arcades that released in 1987, the other in 1989 that was for NES. It seems the original one which is part of Hamster Corp’s ongoing Arcade Archives sequence is being made available. It will be priced at $7.99 on the console marketplaces.

Tecmo Bowl, featured two fictitious teams by the names of the Wildcats and the Bulldogs. It features 10 gamers on each side in a game instead of the usual 11. Besides this Sony has announced the three free games that will be available for free on PlayStation Plus for February. These games include BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour. Some might argue that this constitutes of five games since the BioShock: The Collection comes with three games that include BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. These games will be made available on February 4.

Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

Also Read

Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

Recently, reports claimed that that PlayStation Now service will be launching in India soon. And apparently it will have a pricing model similar to the present Sony PlayStation Store cards. The report claims that the sources have been accurate in the past, hence the news might be credible this time as well.

Sony’s response to an inquiry from the web portal was short and said, “We have nothing to announce at the moment.” The Sony PlayStation Now service lets users stream games from their PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 4 console, PCs, televisions, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices. This cloud gaming service like many of the others makes it easier to play games in HD on any connected device. Considering that Microsoft announced that its Project xCloud would be hitting the Indian shores soon despite being in beta, the timing seems convenient for Sony.

As for the pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now service in India, all we can do is take our best guess. The international pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now is $10 for one month, $25 for three months, and $60 a year. But considering that the report claims that it will compete with the price of the PlayStation Store cards, it could be close to Rs 670 for one month, Rs 2,000 for 3 months, and Rs 3,999 for a year.

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map live on consoles now

Also Read

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map live on consoles now

Despite everything, it all comes down to how great the internet quality is. And the present internet connections available in the country seem to be just up to the mark. This means that the service may just work out. But if the history of streaming services are to be taken into consideration then prospects may not be as great.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Philips UpBeat Review
Review
Philips UpBeat Review
The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Gaming

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

News

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

News

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

Government to offer free movies to new internet users

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Gaming

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch
Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

News

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out
Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 5000 रुपये का एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Google नए Chatbot 'Meena' पर काम, इंसानों की तरह करेगा रिप्लाई

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच चौथा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Coronavirus ने रोकी Tesla की रफ्तार, शंघाई फैक्टरी 9 फरवरी तक रहेगी बंद

OnePlus का ये अनोखा फोन जल्द आएगा भारत, नहीं खरीद पाएंगे OnePlus फैन

News

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed
News
Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile
Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

News

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images
Government to offer free movies to new internet users

News

Government to offer free movies to new internet users
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report