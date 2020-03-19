comscore The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed
The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Sony hosted a stream where Mark Cerny who is PS5 lead system architect spoke about the PS5’s system architecture.

  Published: March 19, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Sony has finally revealed the specs of the upcoming PlayStation 5 after a long trickle of information. The Japanese company hosted a stream where Mark Cerny who is PS5 lead system architect spoke about the PS5’s system architecture. Mark Cerny spoke about the specifications but the PS5 design and look wasn’t revealed.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.

