The wait is over! PUBG Mobile developer expected to release BGMI Lite next month: Check details

Krafton had earlier stated that it has no plans to release a ‘Lite’ version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Since then the company seems to have changed its stance, as it recently conducted a poll on the official BGMI Discord channel, asking users why they wanted a ‘Lite’ version of the game. While this is not a confirmation on the same, this shows that the company might be considering releasing it. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Royale Pass introduces new modes, weapons and more

Krafton on November 16 posted a poll on the Discord channel for BGMI, where it was asking users for their feedback on its popular battle royale game. One of the questions in the poll was “why do you need(want) BGMI Lite version?” One of the options stated that the players are facing having issues in playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on a low-end device. Other options included if players want better frame rates and performance, players who want to transfer their inventory of purchased items in PUBG Mobile Lite, and if players like the maps and skins in the Lite version. Also Read - Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

The poll is set to end tonight around 9:30 PM IST, which is when the results will be displayed. Also Read - PUBG New State gameplay is going to be better, Krafton promises to fix bugs: Get full details

While Krafton had earlier killed all rumours regarding BGMI Lite, various reports still continue to emerge. Popular gamers from the community have previously hinted at the game’s launch, including Maxtern, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, and more, who have said that the game’s Lite version might be delayed but it will come.

BGMI minimum requirements include 2GB of RAM and the device should run Android 5.1.1 or higher. If Krafton is to release a Lite version of the game, it could follow PUBG Mobile Lite’s minimum requirements, which stand at 786MB of RAM.

In other news, Krafton recently released a new battle royale game, dubbed PUBG: New State. The game brings in next-gen mobile graphics along with a futuristic gameplay setting.