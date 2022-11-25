CD Projekt Red has released the trailer of The Witcher 3 Next Gen update and it reveals everything that’s getting improved. The update is set to release on December 14 and it will be free for everyone who already owns the game across different platforms. Also Read - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is coming on December 14

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen update trailer: All that’s upgraded

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Next Gen update will launch next month and ahead of it, CD Projekt Red is giving a glimpse of what to expect. The trailer has been released and it shows the graphical improvements. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Also Read - CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data leak, auctioned on the dark web

The Next Gen update will bring improved visuals thanks to Ray Tracing. It will also come with performance upgrades and have some additional content. It will now offer alternate camera options. Players will also be able to hide the minimap on the screen to get an immersive experience in the world of Slavic mythology.

It will also support DLSS 3 and FSR 2.1 for new-gen graphics cards. The game will also receive Photo Mode, Cloud Save, and HDR textures.

Apart from the visuals and performance upgrades, the game will also get new content. The publishers have confirmed that it will get a free Netflix DLC update.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was released back in 2015 and this will be the first time that it will receive much-needed visual improvements. The update is set to release on December 14, which is just a few days away. It will be free for those who already own the game.

The Next-Gen update will allow the next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S to take advantage of the hardware. The same goes for the PC, as it will get Ray Tracing and DLSS 3/FSR 2.1 update.