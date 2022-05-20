Developer’s CD Projekt Red‘s much-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is announced to release in the last three months of this year. This release news has been confirmed on Twitter by the developer itself. This update will be rolled out for the last-gen version on PC, PS4 and Xbox One for free. Also Read - Netflix announces a new Kids Mystery Box feature, language accessibility tools and more

The game was announced back in September 2020 and was scheduled to release in 2021. This launch was pushed back to April this year "until further notice". After this, the developer released a statement announcing that the game was not trapped in development hell.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

At that time, the developer’s in-house team had taken over the development of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from Saber Interactive (also handled the Nintendo Switch port of the base game). However, the developer now seems pretty confident that it will be able to release the upgraded version this year.

Along with The Witcher, CD Projekt had also scheduled the Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen updates release for 2021, however, both got delayed. Cyberpunk 2077′ upgraded version finally landed in February this year with major improvements including ray tracing support and faster loading times.

Although the company has not yet revealed or teased any upcoming features or updates for this game, it is expected to get some Netflix series-inspired armour. When asked about the upcoming features, CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot responded on Twitter stating that “there will be a time for that,” but nothing has been revealed from the company’s end so far.