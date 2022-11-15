The Witcher 3 was due for an update last year, however, that didn’t happen. Later, it was expected to launch early this year, but again, the project was delayed. Now, finally, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the game is getting the next-gen update at the end of this year. The new update will be for the next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as for the Series S. It will also bring improvement for the PC version. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s much-awaited update is releasing next month

The Witcher's official Twitter handle has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is launching on December 14.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

Interestingly, it will be free for everyone who already owns the game. This includes those who have PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Those who have the game in their game library on PC will also get the new update for free. CD Projekt Red has not confirmed what the new update brings nor has it shown us a trailer of the same. However, more details and gameplay reveal is said to come out next week on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch page.

That said, we won’t have to wait for too long. As to what to expect from the update, it will likely bring ray tracing, faster load times, and downloadable content, probably inspired by the Netflix series The Witcher.

For the uninitiated, The Witcher 3’s update was supposed to roll out in 2021 sometime in line with the Cyberpunk 2077’s version of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update, however, already hit the market earlier this year, which got delayed, of course. And The Witcher 3’s next-gen update got further delayed pushing its release now to December.

Nonetheless, the update is just a month away, which excites us for the gameplay reveal that is set for next week.

In related news, CD Projekt Red previously announced The Witcher Remake on the Unreal Engine 5. If you had played the original, you may know that it was only available for PC and Mac. Later it was released for PS3 and Xbox 360. Now, the 2007 story is all set to launch in a few years’ time for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) as well as for PC.