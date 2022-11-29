comscore Unreal Engine 5 remake of The Witcher will be an Open World game
The Witcher remake will be a single player open world RPG: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher remake will be an open-world RPG title. "A modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher."

  • The Witcher remake is confirmed to be Open-world.
  • The remake will be made on Unreal Engine 5.
  • It is expected to bring several graphical improvements.
The Witcher Remake

Exactly a month back, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) confirmed that it is remaking its original Witcher game. The Witcher remake will be made on Unreal Engine 5 offering enhanced graphics and realism. However, no detail about the world inside the game was revealed. Now, CDPR has shared its earning report for Q3 2022 which reveals some significant details about the upcoming remake. Also Read - The Witcher 3 Next Gen trailer released revealing all the changes

The Witcher remake will be set in an open-world environment

CDPR has shared its Q3 2022 earning report and along with it, it has also revealed its plans for the upcoming games. Codenamed Canis Majoris, the Witcher remake is confirmed to be an open-world RPG title. It is said to be a story-driven single-player game that will be a modern reimagining of the original Witcher from 2007. Also Read - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is coming on December 14

“Story-driven, single player open-world RPG – a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.” Also Read - CD Projekt Red confirms 'The Witcher' remake on the Unreal Engine 5

The new remake being an open-world will offer a lot of possibilities. The original game wasn’t an open-world title, rather it was a mission-to-mission game where players had nothing to do other than to complete the storyline.

This remake will be made by a third-party studio. As per previous reports, the game will be outsourced to Fool’s Theory, a Polish studio famous for its good piece of work in the past.

Since the original Witcher was limited to PC and Mac, console users didn’t get to enjoy it at that time. Now, that it is being remade, it is expected to arrive on all next-gen consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series S. Other devices like the PS4, Xbox Series X, and even the Nintendo Switch will likely get the game. And of course, it will also be available on PC.

Alongside the remake, CDPR is also working on a new Witcher trilogy which will be made by CDPR itself. Another game codenamed Sirius is also in development by The Molasses Flood.

Apart from this, the earnings report also sheds light on its other projects codenamed Orion and Hadar. Orion will be a new Cyberpunk 2077 successor and Hadar will be a new project as a whole, both developed by CDPR.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 10:21 AM IST
The Witcher remake to be a single player open world game
