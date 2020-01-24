There's a new Tetris game on Android, iOS and it's not by EA

It seems like even though EA decided to pull its Tetris game from Android and iOS, another game has made it’s way in. EA recently announced that its Tetris game will be pulled off the mobile platforms on 21 April. Following this new official developer of Tetris games, N3twork announced a new game for Android and iOS. And the popular retro puzzle game is already available for download on iOS and Android.

N3twork was supposed to release a 100-player Tetris game called Tetris Royale. But it seems the new game is a very basic version, and CEO Neil Young has said, “We’re launching Tetris with a traditional solo gameplay mode, but we want fans to know that we’ve got so much more in store for them, and this is just the foundation of an incredible app experience we’re building at N3twork.”

Battle royale is the newest fad in town, and it seems all kinds of games is adopting it. The newest one to adopt the battle royale genre is the classic puzzle game Tetris. This game goes a long way back to the earlier days, and it involves matching colorful rectangular bricks as they fall. Now the classic game is getting a battle royale makeover in the form of Tetris Royale.

Tetris Royale will come with a lot of different game modes. But the most attractive one is definitely the 100-player competitive mode where players will take on each other. Besides, there are other modes with daily challenges, called Solo marathon and classic mode. Players can win daily challenges, power-ups, and boosters by playing the classic mode. The companies are partnering up for multiple years, meaning there could be more than one game. The game is hitting mobile devices only, and will hit iOS and Android in the beta phase this year. The game will be available globally, except in China. The main version is set to go live in 2020.