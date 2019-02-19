These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Games on Android, though most are free, have paid ones as well and some of these games are rather good. Though free games are usually the ones that rule the roost because of the simple economics of free over paid, there are some excellent paid games. And it seems a few of these paid games are now available for free which means that it is prime time to grab some of these right now. With that in mind, here are five paid Android games which are available for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire these quickly.

Dead Bunker II

This first person shooter has been made to emulate an environment of something in between Doom and Fear series of games where the protagonist is a mercenary who has to travel across abandoned labs looking for secrets.

Orbt XL

This game is akin to a puzzle game where the player controls a planet that is in orbit of a black hole and has to avoid impact with objects that are hurtling towards the black hole. And like most puzzle games, the longer one survives, the rewards become better and the speed of the game increases as well.

Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG

Timing Hero is an 8-bit retro style game which is a treat for anyone who likes the genre. This game is about killing monsters in 8-bit, much like the Nintendo games we had in the past. The game gets better with each level and the monsters as well. On top of that there are bosses for every 10 levels that the player clears.

The Hunt for Lost Treasure

The Hunt for Lost Treasure is a puzzle game that has a point and click interface. And in this game players will have too use that interface to explore a pirate island to find clues and solve puzzles to find the hidden pirate treasure.

The Lonely Hacker

The Lonely Hacker is an open-world simulation game where players will be able to select different countries to and network securities to hack. The securities, internet speeds, and the level of difficulty differs with each country.