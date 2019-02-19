comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • These 5 paid Android games are now available for free
News

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Gaming

These games can be downloaded for free now.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 3:27 PM IST
Dead Bunker II

Games on Android, though most are free, have paid ones as well and some of these games are rather good. Though free games are usually the ones that rule the roost because of the simple economics of free over paid, there are some excellent paid games. And it seems a few of these paid games are now available for free which means that it is prime time to grab some of these right now. With that in mind, here are five paid Android games which are available for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire these quickly.

Dead Bunker II

This first person shooter has been made to emulate an environment of something in between Doom and Fear series of games where the protagonist is a mercenary who has to travel across abandoned labs looking for secrets.

Orbt XL

This game is akin to a puzzle game where the player controls a planet that is in orbit of a black hole and has to avoid impact with objects that are hurtling towards the black hole. And like most puzzle games, the longer one survives, the rewards become better and the speed of the game increases as well.

Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG

Timing Hero is an 8-bit retro style game which is a treat for anyone who likes the genre. This game is about killing monsters in 8-bit, much like the Nintendo games we had in the past. The game gets better with each level and the monsters as well. On top of that there are bosses for every 10 levels that the player clears.

The Hunt for Lost Treasure

The Hunt for Lost Treasure is a puzzle game that has a point and click interface. And in this game players will have too use that interface to explore a pirate island to find clues and solve puzzles to find the hidden pirate treasure.

The Lonely Hacker

The Lonely Hacker is an open-world simulation game where players will be able to select different countries to and network securities to hack. The securities, internet speeds, and the level of difficulty differs with each country.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 3:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Editor's Pick

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
News
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Gaming

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Realme 3 launch in India teased

News

Realme 3 launch in India teased

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Gaming

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free
5 free Android games to play this weekend: Grim Soul, Pukk, and more

Gaming

5 free Android games to play this weekend: Grim Soul, Pukk, and more
5 free Android games to play this weekend: Idle Racing GO, Standoff 2, and more

Gaming

5 free Android games to play this weekend: Idle Racing GO, Standoff 2, and more
5 free Android games to play this weekend: Stickman Legends, Hopeless Land, and more

Gaming

5 free Android games to play this weekend: Stickman Legends, Hopeless Land, and more
Sandboarding adventure Alto’s Odyssey is finally available on Google Play Store

Gaming

Sandboarding adventure Alto’s Odyssey is finally available on Google Play Store

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में नेगेटिव फीडबैक के बाद PUBG Mobile यूजर एक्सपीरियंस बढ़ाने पर दे रही है जोर

वीवो के सबब्रांड iQOO ने टीजर जारी कर बताई अपने पहले फोन की खूबियां, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस 

एयटेल अपने इन ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स पर दे रहा है 1,000जीबी फ्री डाटा

हुवावे P30 की लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा, MWC 2019 में नहीं पेरिस में होगा लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola
News
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola
Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

News

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

News

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups
Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot