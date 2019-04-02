comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig
News

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Gaming

Uncle Pokemon has emerged as an unsung ambassador of Niantic's Pokemon Go in Taiwan.

  • Updated: April 2, 2019 4:56 PM IST
Uncle Pokemon Taiwan BBC main

Source: BBC

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite might be the most popular games in the world right now, but their popularity was preceded by one other game: Pokémon GO. You would be forgiven for not remembering the AR game which projected Pokemon in the real world and beautifully connected the real and virtual worlds. The game, developed by Niantic Inc, launched in 2016 took the world by storm for its use of augmented reality. The game became so popular that people stepped out primarily looking for Pokemons on the street. There is even a possibility that you would have seen somebody catching these Pokemon on the street.

If you want to catch them all then you need to have the right gear. If you are looking for gear inspiration then look no further than this 70-year-old grandpa from Taiwan. According to BBC, 70 year old Chen San-yuan uses a rig comprising of 11 smartphones connected to his bicycle to play the augmented reality game. San-yuan is so popular for his quest to catch the Pokemons that he is popularly referred to as “Uncle Pokemon” in the country, and some media reports claim that his rig now includes a total of 24 smartphones.

Pokémon GO creator to launch new AR game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Also Read

Pokémon GO creator to launch new AR game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The report states that he learnt to play the game from his grandson, and can play up to 20 straight hours and ends the game not because he wants to but because the battery power on the rigged devices run out within that time. He is estimated to be spending more than $1,290 (around Rs 89,000) on this passion of his catching Pokemon in the capital city of Taipei. Apart from the phones, the rig used by Chen also includes battery packs that allow him to keep playing or catching Pokemon late at night as well.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

Chen became popular when Taiwanese news channel EXP.GG found him and interviewed him and at that time, he was using only nine phones to play the game. A photo of Chen later appeared on Reddit, which made him popular among Pokémon GO players around the world. Chen said that the game allows him to make new friends and fend off Alzheimer’s disease. He is claimed to have captured 45 million Pokemon and he was recently named the brand ambassador of Taiwanese electronics brand Asus. Chen now uses Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 as part of his rig to capture all those Pokemon in the streets of Taipei.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 4:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 2, 2019 4:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to check your name in the voter list
How To
How to check your name in the voter list
Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

News

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Gaming

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Gaming

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic Labs now available on Google Play Store for pre-registration

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic Labs now available on Google Play Store for pre-registration
Google rolling out AR effect tools for YouTube Stories

News

Google rolling out AR effect tools for YouTube Stories
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

News

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: जानें 20 हजार की रेंज में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 3 दिनों की सेल में 1 रुपये में कई प्रॉडक्ट्स खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi ने अब तक Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन की दस लाख यूनिट शिप किए, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

7 हजार रुपये की रेंज में XOLO ने भारत में पेश किया 3GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन

पावर बटन पर नोटिफिकेशन लाइट के साथ Nokia X71 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android
News
4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android
Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

News

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security
Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature