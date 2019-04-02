This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite might be the most popular games in the world right now, but their popularity was preceded by one other game: Pokémon GO. You would be forgiven for not remembering the AR game which projected Pokemon in the real world and beautifully connected the real and virtual worlds. The game, developed by Niantic Inc, launched in 2016 took the world by storm for its use of augmented reality. The game became so popular that people stepped out primarily looking for Pokemons on the street. There is even a possibility that you would have seen somebody catching these Pokemon on the street.

If you want to catch them all then you need to have the right gear. If you are looking for gear inspiration then look no further than this 70-year-old grandpa from Taiwan. According to BBC, 70 year old Chen San-yuan uses a rig comprising of 11 smartphones connected to his bicycle to play the augmented reality game. San-yuan is so popular for his quest to catch the Pokemons that he is popularly referred to as “Uncle Pokemon” in the country, and some media reports claim that his rig now includes a total of 24 smartphones.

The report states that he learnt to play the game from his grandson, and can play up to 20 straight hours and ends the game not because he wants to but because the battery power on the rigged devices run out within that time. He is estimated to be spending more than $1,290 (around Rs 89,000) on this passion of his catching Pokemon in the capital city of Taipei. Apart from the phones, the rig used by Chen also includes battery packs that allow him to keep playing or catching Pokemon late at night as well.

Chen became popular when Taiwanese news channel EXP.GG found him and interviewed him and at that time, he was using only nine phones to play the game. A photo of Chen later appeared on Reddit, which made him popular among Pokémon GO players around the world. Chen said that the game allows him to make new friends and fend off Alzheimer’s disease. He is claimed to have captured 45 million Pokemon and he was recently named the brand ambassador of Taiwanese electronics brand Asus. Chen now uses Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 as part of his rig to capture all those Pokemon in the streets of Taipei.