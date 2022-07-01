This Android, iOS game becomes first Nintendo title to earn $1 billion in revenue

Fire Emblem Heroes from Nintendo has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime global player spending since its launch on February 2, 2017. The RPG is the first of the console giant’s mobile games to hit the milestone, accounting for 54.5 percent of its total mobile revenue to date. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s last release on the platform, ranks as Nintendo’s number 2 top grossing title, picking up $282 million, while Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp ranks number 3 with $281.6 million, reports Sensor Tower Store.

When it comes to downloads, Fire Emblem Heroes ranks number 4 in its portfolio, picking up 17.8 million installs, or 2.7 percent of the total. Super Mario Run ranks number 1, with 310.7 million downloads, or approximately 47 percent of the total, while Mario Kart Tour ranks number 2 with 227.2 million and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp again ranks number 3 with 65.4 million.

During Q1 2022, Fire Emblem Heroes continued to be Nintendo’s top revenue generating mobile game, accumulating more than $29 million from global player spending, or 50.7 percent of total revenue. That’s despite only generating 121,000 new downloads during the quarter, representing less than 1 percent of Nintendo’s mobile game installs. According to Sensor Tower Game Intelligence, meanwhile, the title ranked as the number 18 revenue generating mobile Squad RPG worldwide in Q1, above titles such as Mobile Legends: Adventure from Moonton and Pokémon Masters EX from DeNA.

Japan has proven to be Fire Emblem Heroes’ most lucrative market, with the title generating $540.6 million in the country, or 54 percent of total player spending. The United States ranks number 2 with 32.4 percent of revenue, and Canada ranks number 3 with 3.2 percent.

Google Play accounts for the majority of global revenue, accumulating $583.7 million, or 58.3 percent. The App Store, meanwhile, accounts for $417.3 million, or 41.7 percent of player spending.

Japan also ranks number 1 for downloads, racking up 8.4 million downloads to date, or approximately 47 percent of the total. The U.S. ranks number 2 with close to 26 percent, while France ranks number 3 with 3.2 percent. The App Store and Google Play share an even split of downloads, accounting for 50 percent apiece.