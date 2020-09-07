This guy just ran Doom on a pregnancy test kit

There is a weird tradition regarding the Doom 1993 game which involves playing the game on weird platforms. While there already have been some weird ones in the past, we are pretty sure none of those surpasses the present one. In a new video posted on Twitter a user shows how the game ‘runs’ on a pregnancy test kit. Though the user Foone does clarify that the game exactly running but a clip of the gameplay is running. Also Read - Gamescom 2020: Here are all the trailers and reveals at the Opening Night Live

This blew up and following this Foone uploaded another video of him playing the game on the pregnancy test kit. He achieves this using a wireless keyboard. Though one has to keep in mind that this isn’t the best experience of the game as it runs on 128×32 pixels and in a monochromatic display. But despite that, the game does run on the pregnancy test kit. Also Read - Trailers from This Week's Best Games: The Last Campfire, Rocket League, and many more

Though to be fair that isn’t exactly a pregnancy test kit. Foone did replace the CPU and the display of the pregnancy test kit to a higher variant which allowed the game to run on the simplistic platform. While this might be cheating in a way, this PC is still higher than what was available back then. Also Read - Video Games to be released in April 2020 for Sony PS4

Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and such for playing Doom on a pregnancy test.

But as I explained then, it wasn’t really PLAYING on a pregnancy test, it was just a video being played back, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. It’s Pregnancy Test Doom! pic.twitter.com/Nrjyq07EVv — foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

The newest variant of the game is Doom Eternal which is getting a new DLC. With the Covid effectively stranding the whole world at home, all outdoor events including Gamescom was cancelled. But Gamescom announced it’s digital version soon.

I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what’s going on slightly better.

(It’s a 128×32 pixel monochrome display, it’s never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkT — foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

The first day of Gamescom 2020 is now officially over and it saw the release of quite a few new releases as well as some known ones. The holiday season of 2020 will see the release of new generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This means that we are set to see games specific to these generation of consoles.

I’m still playing with my replacement OLED display for the Equate pregnancy tester.

I was worried I wouldn’t have enough bandwidth to do real time updates, but it turns out that 128×32 at 1bpp doesn’t take much bandwidth at all. pic.twitter.com/zOzl4eHyHm — foone (@Foone) September 5, 2020

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition was revealed along with another surprise called Unknown9: Awakening. Besides this World of Warcraft is getting another DLC and so is Doom Eternal. Star Wars Squadrons is getting its official Single Player campaign which also got a trailer at the event. So here’s all the trailers that were showcased at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2020.