This mod will turn GTA V into GTA Vice City

There are a lot of ardent GTA Vice City fans out there that want Rockstar Games to revamp the game. GTA Vice City is definitely one of the cornerstones of the game franchise from the American video game company. But the company seems to have other priorities at the moment. That may be so, but players can always rely on modders to make their dreams come true. And that has happened with modder lunchxbles launching a Vice Cry: Remastered for Grand Theft Auto 5 itself. This is a fully remastered version of GTA Vice City that is available as a DLC for GTA V.

This mod gets so many things right with MLO interiors, bump mapped roads and various buildings, along with 3D neon models. If that were not all it also features spec mapped windows with reflections, new models and textures along with working traffic lights. The mod features custom scenarios/missions as well. The mod has been in development for four years. And it is apparently just as big as the GTA Vice City map.

Modders have always been the ones to help the player community experience new things with old games. And this time it seems they have outdone themselves. GTA Vice City was released in 2002 and is modeled after Miami in the 1980s. The theme and getup of the game has strong references to Scarface and Miami Vice. It even employs the same elements like drugs and colored floral print shirts.

Vice City Remastered is a must-have mod for Grand Theft Auto 5, available for download right nowhttps://t.co/9nrXyUJaMS — DarkSideOfGaming (@D_S_O_Gaming) January 5, 2020

One of the biggest attractions of the game at the time was it soundtrack. And many consider the game to be among the finest in the series. The mod does a great job replicating it all, but the mod itself has nothing to do with Rockstar Games. The mod can be downloaded from the link in the tweet.