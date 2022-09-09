comscore This new free mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Android, iOS
The arcade machines are located in the Northside, Japantown and The Glen apartments will have this game

CD Projekt recently released the Patch 1.6 update for Cyberpunk 2077. In this new update, the developers have released a new mini-game called Roach Race that can be played using arcade machines within the game. But this experience is not limited to the Cyberpunk world. It is available for free, even for smartphone users, both Android and iOS. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty DLC announced to release in 2023

You can just head to Google Play Store or App Store and download the retro game. Surprisingly, the game is completely free of any in-game purchase or advertisements which will only encourage more players to download the game. Also Read - Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

What’s the game all about?

Roach Race is a free-to-play side-scrolling platformer from CD Projekt Red starring Geralt’s trusty steed Roach from the Witcher franchise. As the horse you’ll be able embark on a never-ending journey across the Continent and discover “magical landscapes from The Witcher series of games” while collecting points and working your way up the global leaderboard. Also Read - Apple may start showing ads in the Apple Maps app: Report

Within Cyberpunk 2077 you can play this game in Night City. The arcade machines are located in the Northside, Japantown and The Glen apartments will have this game. Players can climb the leaderboard to earn special prizes including cash and items. Your high scores in the in-game and mobile versions are separate.

Other cross-platform elements in new Cyberpunk 2077 update

The new 1.6 update has also added some secrets related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series to be discovered in Night City. This also includes new equipment and new Photo Mode features. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime series based on the game.

  Published Date: September 9, 2022 12:57 PM IST
