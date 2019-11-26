comscore This video shows how to perfectly use Spike Traps in PUBG
News

This video shows how to perfectly use Spike Traps in PUBG

Gaming

Spike Traps puncture the tires of any vehicle that runs over the strip of spikes.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 3:08 PM IST
PUBG Update 5.2

There was an interesting addition done to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds by the devs in the newest update called Spike Trap. This was a surprise addition to the game. And like some of the other throwables in the game, this is not fatal in itself. In the sense that it just takes out the tires of the vehicle that happens to run over it. This was a curious addition to the game, since it does not limit areas of travel by a lot.

As for the technical details, Spike Traps puncture the tires of any vehicle that runs over the strip of spikes. A Spike Trap can only damage one vehicle before it disappears. It punctures the tires of vehicles, but do not damage overall vehicle health. These are spawned at rates consistent with other throwables across all maps. Once a Spike Trap is laid, it cannot be picked back up.

How to use spike traps from r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS

Now that we have defined and put out the details of the new item let’s see how useful it is. PUBG is an extremely open world game with wide spaces. And spike traps are wide enough to just cover one lane of roads. Hence, it needs to be deployed very tactically. It is visible from a distance if someone is attentive enough while driving. And there is no assurance that people will drive in the area of the Spike Traps.

PUBG update 5.2 with Spike Trap, PUBG Labs and Vikendi update live on main server today

But it seems that a Reddit user by the name r_eddit_user has found an innovative solution. In a video posted, the user shows that a spike trap is laid on a road and the user covers it up with a smoke grenade on top of it. Soon an unsuspecting enemy drives up in a buggy and swerves into the smoke. The tires get busted and our innovative Reddit user comes out of the hiding spot to take them out.

PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready

Now, some may be confused about why the enemy swerved into the smoke. We suspect that the enemy felt that the smoke could be hiding a couple of players and just wanted to run them over. Too bad for them.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 3:08 PM IST

