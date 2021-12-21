comscore This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why
News

This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why

Gaming

Wordle, a daily puzzle online game is making players go bonkers, but there's only a few chances to win.

Wordle

Image Source: CNET

Twitter has lately been flooded with weird colour boxes. It’s not Elon Musk this time, rather a puzzle game with mosaics made up of green, yellow, and grey boxes. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

The game in question is Wordle that is much like any other puzzle game but people are going bonkers for it. We tried to understand why, and here’s what Twitteratis have been telling about it. Also Read - Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

What is Wordle? Why is it making players go crazy?

Wordle, as the name drops a mild hint is a word game that is available online. We tried opening the official site, but it redirected to a broken page saying ‘invalid response’ (the server seems to get puzzled with the huge pool of players). A similar game is available on Steam but better not try that. As for the rules, the site has a fair share of explanations of how to start with the puzzle. You get six chances to guess a random five-letter word. Putting the right letter in the right box would blink green. Also Read - How to create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces

A ‘correct letter,’ in the wrong box would make it yellow. What’s the grey colour for then you make ask. The letter that isn’t in the word be it any box will show up the diplomatic colour. If you get the right word multiple days in a row you can maintain a streak. In case you are able to complete the daily mission you can share your win on social media.

It sounds much like any other puzzle game, why the loud screams on the internet then?

Yes, it’s a puzzle game, but unlike other games that you play, Wordle sticks around the same word each day and you get 24 hours and 6 chances to find the correct one or to say the right word for the day. It can sound mundane, and for those impatient might leave on the third try, but it can be compelling for those who like to brainstorm and push until it gets solved.

And the good part, even if you win on the third try, you can show off on social media. Another reason why it is going viral is it isn’t jam-packed with spoilers, meaning it will show the number of attempts a player took to win, but won’t reveal the letters. Last bit of praising the game, Wordle doesn’t require you to purchase anything or sign up to play it. Notably, Wordle got its first mention in the NYT, but it gained traction when the shared element was added recently. Before we wind up, let’s give credit to the developer- Josh Wardle, whose art project Place took the internet by storm in 2017.

  Published Date: December 21, 2021 2:15 PM IST

Best Sellers