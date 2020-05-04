Game publisher Ubisoft has just made an important announcement regarding its Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint game. As part of the announcement, the company has revealed some information regarding an upcoming update for the game. Ubisoft also confirmed that this update will be a major update bringing in much-requested new content, and bug fixes. It will focus on fixing the bugs in the game along with new content and user feedback. In addition, Ubisoft also shared a rough timeline at the updates that it plans to roll out for the game. Let’s take a closer look at everything new that we know about Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint here. Also Read - Tom Clancy's The Division 2 First Impressions: A 15-minute demo had us returning for seconds and thirds

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint future update details

According to a dedicated blog post, the company revealed that it is working on "Title Update 2.0.5". Ubisoft did not reveal the exact bugs it will fix as part of the update. But, it did note that it is "working on a fix" for the DMR exploit. For context, the DMR exploit allows Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players to trick the gain to gain "high-level DMR damage". The exploit worked for any primary weapon as long as the user-selected DMR in the secondary weapon slot. It also confirmed that the Title Update 2.0.5 will launch in June. Though, we are not sure about the exact launch date.

We also get to know that the game developer is working on adding AI teammates to the game. This feature will be part of the upcoming "new content". The production team is currently working on adding the feature along with Episode 3 and the next class. We are not sure about the exact launch date but we can expect this update in "Summer 2020".

Beyond this, the company will also launch the second live event for the “Looter-Shooter” event in the summer. As per the calendar in North America, the summer will fall between June 20 and September 22 this year. The company held the first live event earlier this year between January 29 and February 6. This announcement regarding the next update comes just weeks after Ubisoft released an update for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.