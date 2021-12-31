comscore Tomb Raider's trilogy is now available for free on Epic Games Store: Here's how to get it
Tomb Raider's trilogy is now available for free on Epic Games Store: Here's how to get it

Epic Games' annual Christmas giveaway now brings the entire rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy for free, players stand a chance to claim each game till January 6.

If the freebies offered in Epic Games Holiday Season sale didn’t fit your bill, the final installment might interest you. The video game developer has listed the Tomb Raider trilogy which includes- Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

The rebooted trilogy is free on Epic Games Store and players will get around a week’s time to claim them. The trilogy will be restored to its original price on January 6. While past rumours indicated that each game in the trilogy would be made available separately over the next three days, the entire Definitive Survivor Trilogy will be free on the online store till next week.

Notably, each of the games on the Epic Games Store are available with all of their respective DLC. As noted by Polygon, Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition carries the Tomb of the Lost Adventurer and additional bonus outfits. Meanwhile, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes a bonus “Blood Ties” story in Croft Manor, and a zombie invasion called “Lara’s Nightmare.” As for the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition players can get all downloadable skins, outfits, and skills, along with seven DLC challenge tombs.

Speaking about the next freemium title in the list, Clever Beans’ and Deep Silver’s top-down action game, Gods Will Fall will be the next game to join the list. The game will be available for free until January 13, 2022. To recall Epic’s annual Christmas giveaway began on December 16 with the developer promising to offer 15 free games during its Holiday Sale starting with Shenmue III. The last offering before Tomb Raider’s trilogy was the Dark Souls meets Metroidvania title Salt & Sanctuary

Best Sellers