comscore Top 10 retro games around the world: Super Mario 64, Super Mario World, Sonic 3D Blast, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Top 10 retro games around the world: Super Mario 64, Super Mario World, Sonic 3D Blast, more
News

Top 10 retro games around the world: Super Mario 64, Super Mario World, Sonic 3D Blast, more

Gaming

The most popular retro game in 34 countries is Super Mario 64, which was released back in 1996. Others include Metal Slug, Devil May Cry and more.

joystick

(Image: Pixabay)

Video games have been a part of our lives for a long time now, with many game franchises celebrating key milestones in 2021. Some of these franchises include Animal Crossing celebrating 20 years in April and Pokemon celebrating 25 years back in February. Taking this, ManySpins analysed monthly searches for the world’s most memorable video games by each country to find out all of the popular video games in each nation. After analysis, it released a report with the data for the same. Also Read - Top 5 Android games to try during COVID lockdown

The company analysed over 100 retro games and in its report stated that only 18 games out of the 100 were the most popular across the globe. Here we will be taking a look at all of the most popular retro games across the globe, which are celebrating a key milestone (celebrating 20, 25, 30, or 35 years since their initial release) in 2021. Also Read - Top 5 new games for Android: Crash Bandicoot, Arcana Tactics, Queen Rock Tour, and more

Top 10 retro games around the world

According to the report, the most popular retro game in 34 countries is Super Mario 64, which was released back in 1996. It is the most popular in the US. The second spot is shared by Metal Slug and Super Mario World with both having popularity in 19 countries. Metal Slug is most popular in Argentina and Italy, whereas,  Super Mario World is most popular in Peru, Mexico, and Brazil. Also Read - Sony reveals new list of free games under its Play At Home initiative

Coming in at the third position is Pandemonium! with it being popular in 15 countries. It is most popular in the UK.

The fourth position is held by Sonic 3D Blast (10 countries), fifth is Devil May Cry (nine countries), sixth Dragon Quest (seven countries) and in seventh place is Road Rash (six countries).

Battletoads and Duke Nukem share the eighth position with popularity in five countries each. The ninth place was shared by Mario Kart and Tetris Attack, both celebrating 25 year anniversaries. The last position was taken by Bubble Bobble.

Rank Video Game Release Year Number of Countries Most Popular In
1. Super Mario 64 1996 34
=2. Metal Slug 1996 19
=2. Super Mario World 1991 19
3. Pandemonium! 1996 15
4. Sonic 3D Blast 1996 10
5. Devil May Cry 2001 9
6. Dragon Quest 1986 7
7. Road Rash 1991 6
=8. Battletoads 1991 5
=8. Duke Nukem 1991 5
=9. Mario Kart 64 1996 3
=9. Tetris Attack 1996 3
10. Bubble Bobble 1986 2

most popular retro games, retro games, top 10 retro games, Super Mario 64, Metal Slug, Super Mario World, Pandemonium!, Sonic 3D Blast, Devil May Cry, Dragon Quest, Road Rash, Battletoads, Duke Nukem, Mario Kart 64, Tetris Attack, Bubble Bobble, F-Zero, Metroid, Tekken 2, Rolling Thunder, Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Apart from this, the games popular only in one country were F-Zero in Japan, Metroid in Sweden, Tekken 2 in Pakistan, Rolling Thunder in New Zealand and Return to Castle Wolfenstein in the Czech Republic.

Video Game

Release Year

Country Most Popular in
F-Zero 1991 Japan
Metroid 1986 Sweden
Tekken 2 1996 Pakistan
Rolling Thunder 1986 New Zealand
Return to Castle Wolfenstein 2001 Czech Republic

The report excluded a few retro games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Civilization, Yoshi, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, Crash Bandicoot, Residential Evil, Tomb Raider, Animal Crossing, Black & White, Burnout, Ico, Max Payne and Adventure Island, due to there being no search volume data available for these.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 10 retro games around the world
Gaming
Top 10 retro games around the world
You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000

Wearables

You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000

GTA 6 leaked map reveals new details, but can it be trusted?

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked map reveals new details, but can it be trusted?

Best 5G phones to launch in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi K40, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5G phones to launch in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi K40, and more

Best 5G Phones to launch in June 2021 in India: Check Price in India, Specs, Availability

Photo Gallery

Best 5G Phones to launch in June 2021 in India: Check Price in India, Specs, Availability

Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Musical Monkey Backpack, Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot crate, rewards, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Musical Monkey Backpack, Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot crate, rewards, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features

WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

Looking to join Netflix? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 10 retro games around the world

Gaming

Top 10 retro games around the world
Is Mario dying? Fans panic after Internet rumours swell up

Gaming

Is Mario dying? Fans panic after Internet rumours swell up
Celebrate Holi event 2021 with Mobile Game: Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, Pokemon Go and many more

Gaming

Celebrate Holi event 2021 with Mobile Game: Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, Pokemon Go and many more
Pokemon Snap will feature voiced cutscenes and acting

Gaming

Pokemon Snap will feature voiced cutscenes and acting
Niantic announces India-exclusive Festival of Colours for Pokemon Go: Here are the details

Gaming

Niantic announces India-exclusive Festival of Colours for Pokemon Go: Here are the details

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile के लिए मुश्किल, Free Fire के साथ यह देश लगाने वाला है बैन!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+ और Galaxy Tab S8 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुई लीक

WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger और Skype जैसे कॉलिंग ऐप्स को अब लेना होगा लाइसेंस, DoT ने बनाया प्लान..!

देसी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Fire-Boltt 360 स्मार्ट वॉच, कम कीमत में मिलेगा SpO2 मॉनिटर फीचर

Twitter ने वेरिफिकेशन रिक्वेस्ट लेना किया बंद, Blue Tick के लिए करना पड़ेगा इंतजार

Latest Videos

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

News

You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000
Wearables
You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt
Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features

News

Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features
WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

Apps

WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers