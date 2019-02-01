comscore
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG

Gaming

Not all items available in PUBG are equally used.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 11:07 AM IST
PUBG Pistol Miramar

Image Credit: PUBG Corp.

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has a lot of items that appear in the game. Unlike most other games, PUBG has customization for its weapons and attachments that are available which a player must use in order to control their weapons better, receive less damage and heal in case they lost hit points. Items like weapons muzzle compensators, scopes and healing items always top of the list of the most used items in the game. But that does not mean that all items that Bluehole has made available are used as much. And these are the top five least used items in PUBG.

Gas Can

Gas Cans are found all over PUBG on all the maps, but this happens to be among the least picked up items by players. A Gas Can is essentially used to refuel vehicles that are out of gas, but thankfully most vehicles on all the maps of PUBG come with enough fuel to get to a far away safe zone. Hence there is hardly any need to refuel vehicles, which in turn results in the fact that Gas Cans are not used in the game.

Quickdraw Magazine

Quickdraw Magazines are available for almost all the types of weapons that are available in PUBG, apart from the shotguns. But players usually don’t prefer using this, because all this attachment does is lower the reload time of weapons. Instead, players like to use the Extended Magazine over this one when available which provides more bullets.

Shotgun Choke and Duckbill

The Shotgun Choke and Duckbill are used to limit the spread of the blast from the weapons, and since Shotguns themselves are seldom used in the late game, users refrain from using these items as well.

Stun Grenade

Many players don’t even bother using grenades and among all the throwables in the game Stun Grenade and Smoke Grenade are the only ones that don’t do any damage. But unlike the Smoke Grenade which is useful for making an escape and blocking vision, the stun grenade needs precision use which only blinds and deafens enemies. Since it is difficult to use players avoid picking this up.

R1895 Revolver

The R1895 Revolver happens to be among the least used weapons in the game even though it deals a lot of damage. The Revolver only holds seven bullets and has an extremely high reload time. It has a very low rate of fire as well and which results in the need for extreme accuracy without any sights being available on it.

