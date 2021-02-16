Top 5 Made in India mobile games: FAUG, Real Cricket 20, WWE Racing Showdown and more

With India being a mobile-first country with access to affordable smartphones, it is a ripe market for the mobile gaming industry, which saw a huge boom during Covid-19 lockdowns, last year. This was due to the fact that many had a lot of free time on their hands and they wanted to stay entertained. Mobile gaming since then has become a pillar of entertainment in many peoples lives. If you are one such person who enjoys mobile gaming and would like to try out new games, we have curated the top five mobile games that have been developed in India and will keep you entertained. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Launch date revealed: Here's everything to know

FAUG

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India back in September, mobile gamers had been excited for the launch of FAUG, which was unofficially being called a PUBG Mobile competitor. Now after many delays, the game has finally been launched in India, but it yet cannot be called a competitor to the popular battle royale game. The game currently has a story mode, which takes gamers through the whole Galwan Valley incident, with gamers trying to take on the Chinese Army and saving the Indian soldiers that have been captured. The game is quite interesting and educational. Take note, the company at a later date will be adding a battle royale mode and a 5v5 PvP battle mode, which will make the game come closer to being a PUBG Mobile rival.

Real Cricket 20

Cricket is one of the most popular sport here in India, with fans spanning the whole country, due to which Real Cricket 20 is one of the most downloaded games here. The game has garnered over 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The game emulates cricket matches perfectly, fulfilling the dream of many who want to play the game, but cannot do so on a playground due to various restrictions. So if you are a cricket fan, you must try this out at least once.

WWE Racing Showdown

WWE Racing Showdown tries to merge two popular sports; WWE and racing. The game is quite fun, and reminds one of the old Road Rash game that a lot of us have played earlier in our lives. The game features official WWE stars like Undertaker, Jinder Mahal, John Cena and more, while at the same time allowing people to upgrade and buy new racing bikes. Races inside of the game are quite intense with there being a lot of modes that will not let you get bored.

Ludo King

Ludo King was one such game that gained mass appeal during the lockdown phase. This is due to the fact, that people were able to stay connected with their friends and family, discussing daily life while simultaneously playing a light game of Ludo reminiscing old times. Another reason for the game’s immense popularity was the fact that it can be wrapped up within a few minutes if played with a fun intention, while at the same time can go on for long if played with a competitive mindset.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above

If you liked FAUG, then you can also try out Indian Air Force: A Cut Above. The game requires players to take the role of an IAF Air Warrior, who takes on enemies and tries to keep the Indian borders safe for its citizens. The game can be played in a single-player and multiplayer mode, depending on the gamer. The multiplayer mode is further divided into two modes: Squad vs Squad and Free for All. It is quite fun to fly and fight ina fighter jet, with a range of weapons, but at the same time it is pretty difficult also considering players will have to perform a lot of in-air manoeuvres to escape the enemy fire.