Top 5 PUBG New State features that could likely replace PUBG Mobile gameplay

PUBG New State, the fresh version in the PUBG universe is baking in the oven. The game will be released exclusively on Android and iOS devices. The PUBG New State will set in the future 2051 and likely include new characters and stories.

While Krafton Inc is tight-lipped about the new version, reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile futuristic version is now out in a closed Alpha round of testing in the US. This means that a few will now get to experience the PUBG New State gameplay. The developers had earlier cited that the new version will get 'ultra-realistic graphics' that will exceed the limits of mobile gaming. Android Police managed to get hands-on with the new PUBG: New State BR version. Here's what one can expect from PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State Troi map

As mentioned, PUBG New State will be set in the year 2051 which means players will witness futuristic maps and elements. As per Android Police, a new map called Troi is in the mix which is somewhat identical to PUBG Mobile's popular map Erangel (terrain, and shape) but it will be a brand new 8×8 map. While only one map is being revealed as of now, details about other maps are expected to be exposed by the rumor mill.

The once peaceful city of “Troi” is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like? Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

PUBG New State customisation kits, vehicle reskin

The new version is said to bring customisation kits as well that will allow players to customise weapons and enhance their gaming performance. Players will be able to attach items to the weapons for effective gameplay. The option is not available in the current PUBG Mobile BR title. In addition, the game might also have vehicle reskins which are available on the original version as well. Android Police notes ‘some odd self-driving transports,’ as well.

PUBG New State futuristic weapons, drones

PUBG New State version will have futuristic weapons and drones that will help gamers scout their opponents’ position on the map.

PUBG New State new locations

Krafton Inc. teased a few locations from PUBG New State mobile which varies from those in the PUBG Mobile original version. Buildings and POIs ( points of interest) are designed in a way to keep futuristic theme intact. The POIs were revealed in BR spinoff’s Troi map.

PUBG New State gaming graphics

As mentioned, Krafton had previously teased that the new version to come with advanced gaming graphics which will be visible in weaponry, vehicles, etc.

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the ‘global illumination’ technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics,” Krafton cited.

That said, we are still months away from witnessing the PUBG New State stable release. Applications for alpha testers began on May 21. Those who were able to get through (Android version) could play the game from June 11 to June 13. As with the IT restrictions, the game will not land in India, China, and other countries where PUBG Mobile is banned.