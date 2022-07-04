comscore Top earning Android, iOS games: This game beats PUBG Mobile in earnings
News

Top Android, iOS games that earned maximum revenue in H1 2022: Check complete list

Gaming

Both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store witnessed a slump in spending on games

PUBG-Mobile

PUBG Mobile comes on second spot

Gamers spent the most on these Android, iOS titles in first half of 2022 Also Read - Android Toll Fraud malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

The expenditure on gaming apps has has witnessed a decline when compared to the first half of last year. This decline makes sense as the pandemic and lockdown had spurted the growth of indoor entertainment such as mobile games. The worldwide player spending in mobile games reached $41.2 billion in 1H22, down 6.6 percent Year-on-Year from $44.1 billion. A new report suggests that both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store witnessed a slump in spending. However, there was a sharper decline on Google Play Store. Also Read - Twitter now lets android users to pay and ditch the Spaces button

According to a report by Sensor Tower, gamers have approximately spent $25.6 billion on iOS, which is down 0.8 percent YoY from $25.8 billion in first half of 2021. On Google Play Store, players have spent $15.6 billion in 1H22, down by 14.8 percent YoY from $18.3 billion. Also Read - Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022: Report

The report suggests that earnings have not only impacted gaming titles but also regular apps as well. The revenues have been impacted by both normalization after the surge during the pandemic as well as an economic slowdown worldwide. The top two highest grossing mobile games in the first half of the year each generated more than $1 billion in consumer spending.

Top selling games of H1 2022

Tencent’s Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, including Chinese localization Game for Peace/Peacekeeper Elite, were the top grossing mobile games in 1H22. The games managed to get the rank 1, rank 2 and rank 3 respectively. Honor of Kings saw $1.4 billion in consumer spending in the first half of the year, while PUBG Mobile generated approximately $1.1 billion.
We can expect Honor of Kings to raise more revenue as the developer plans to launch the game in western countries by the end of this year.

The third rank has been secured by miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, which nearly hit the one-billion mark with $986.2 million in consumer spending. The game recently passed $3 billion in lifetime spending last month, averaging approximately $1 billion every six months.

Candy Crush Saga and Roblox rounded out the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Candy Crush Saga saw about $593.5 million in consumer spending in 1H22, while Roblox generated approximately $576.5 million.

Here’s the complete list of top 10 highest grossing games in first half of 2022:

  1. Honor of Kings
  2. PUBG Mobile
  3. Genshin Impact
  4. Candy Crush Saga
  5. Roblox
  6. Coin Master
  7. Pokemon GO
  8. 3 Kingdoms Tactics
  9. Lineage W
  10. Uma Musume
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 9:12 PM IST

