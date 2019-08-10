comscore Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile: Weekend deals on Amazon India, Flipkart

PUBG Mobile is the rage right now among smartphone games, and it needs a powerful phone to run. We have compiled a list of smartphones under Rs 20,000 to run the game.

  • Published: August 10, 2019 9:39 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the most popular smartphone game in India right now. And there is definitely no contesting that at the moment. The number of PUBG Mobile users from India speaks for that fact. We have recently seen a lot of PUBG Mobile tournaments taking place with large prize pools. Though Tencent Games has recently launched a Lite version of the game, the main game still reigns as with its sheer number of features.

Last time we spoke about smartphones under Rs 8,000 that can run PUBG Mobile Lite. Today we will take advantage of the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sale on the occasion of Independence Day. There are multiple offers of many smartphones during these sales. We will be making a list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that are available for a discount and will be able to run PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top smartphones deals under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Mi A2

Price: Rs 9,999 down from Rs 16,999 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi A2 Mi Days sale

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the rebranded version of the Mi 6X that is launched in China. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage. It features a dual rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, you get a 20-megapixel camera with LED flash, and it is AI-enabled too that can detect between 12 scene modes to help you capture better portrait selfies.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Price: Rs 17,999 down from Rs 20,999 on Flipkart

poco f1, poco f1 deal, poco f1 offer

The Poco F1 comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users can expand the storage with the help of the second hybrid nano-SIM slot if they are running out of storage with up to 256GB microSD card. The device is also touted to come with a 6.18-inch screen with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18.7:9 aspect ratio and dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth data at the back. The front of the device comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor and an infrared sensor for secure face unlock. Poco F1 runs on a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI for Poco variant of MIUI which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Realme 2 Pro

Price: 10,490 down from Rs 11,990 on Flipkart

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. There are three RAM and storage configurations available which include, 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB. For taking pictures it features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. Upfront it has a 16-megapixel camera as well. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-box.

Huawei P30 Lite

Price: Rs 17,990 down from Rs 19,990 on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30

Price: Rs 13,990 down from Rs 14,990 on Amazon India

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC. A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel third sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Samsung Galaxy M30 Huawei P30 Lite Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 9999 13990 17990 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 24MP+8MP+2MP 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP 16MP 32MP 20MP
Battery 3,010mAh 5,000mAh 3,340mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 10, 2019 9:39 AM IST

