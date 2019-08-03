comscore Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has recently been launched by Tencent Games, and it is targeted at those with entry-level phones. Here we will make a list of the best phones under Rs 8,000 to play the game.

The developers of PUBG Mobile recently released a Lite version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite. This new game unlike the previous version is much easier on the smartphone hardware. Developers at Tencent Games have launched this new version for players with entry-level devices in mind. It is optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromising gameplay experience.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers. This has apparently been developed keeping in mind that most smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

With the launch of the new game we have compiled a list of the top smartphones that can play the game but won’t pinch your pocket.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play it

Samsung Galaxy M10

Price: Rs 7,990

The Galaxy M10 features a 6.22-inch TFT display with a HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels and support for taller 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage.

It features a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main shooter supporting f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with HDR support. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor, but comes with a face unlock feature. It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. It runs Samsung OneUI skin based on Android 9 Pie. Highlights of the smartphone include a waterdrop style notch, dual rear cameras, and Widevine L1 certification for HD content streaming.

Realme 3i

Price: Rs 7,999

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. In terms of software, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Price: Rs 7,999

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display with HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset also offers a dot-notch display design, which accommodates the selfie camera. It is powered by a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

The Redmi 7 mentioned here comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Xiaomi has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of the camera department, there is an AI-based dual camera setup at the back of the device. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The Redmi 7 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. In terms of battery, the Redmi handset comes with a large 4,000mAh pack.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Price: Rs 7,999

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for this price.

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

Honor 9 Lite

Price: Rs 7,999

Honor 9 Lite is one of the older smartphones on the list. It sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ with 1080×2160 resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.36GHz. The Honor 9 Lite variant we are talking about here comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. On the software front, the phone runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo OS. In the photography department, the Honor 9 Lite sports a dual-camera setup both side which is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors and video calling.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Realme 3i
Price 7990 7999 7999
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP 8MP 13MP
Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,230mAh

