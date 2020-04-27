Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

The Travis Scott concert that was set to take place on Fortnite blew up and became the most phenomenal thing that players had seen yyet. According to Epic Games, the first show of the concert saw 12.3 million players attending it. And it was a true show to behold. The total concert was only around 10 minutes in length, but the sheer concept, ingenuity, and originality of it took it to another level. Fortnite player admit they have never seen anything like it. And neither has the rest of the world. Gaming has become a platform to share all kinds of things, and this just proves it. Also Read - Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players

While those that watched the show speak about the unforgettable moments. Those that could not watch it can still check it out. This event took place between April 23 to April 25. And has since been shared on the official Y0uTube channel of Travis Scott.

This event featured the world premiere of a brand new song from the rapper. "From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite." Read the blog post from Fortnite.

“To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.”

Travis Scott skin had also been added to the Icon Series with Fortnite update 12.41. His Outfits, Emotes, and more are now available. And for those that attend any of the Astronomical events, they’ll score an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Besides this, players could even unlock more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.