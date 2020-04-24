comscore Travis Scott's Fortnite concert garnered 12.3 million players
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
News

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players

Gaming

According to Epic Games, the first show of the concert saw 12.3 million players attending it.

  • Updated: April 24, 2020 2:37 PM IST
Fortnite Travis Scott

The Travis Scott concert that was set to take place on Fortnite has blown thing up. According to Epic Games, the first show of the concert saw 12.3 million players attending it. And it was a true show to behold. The total concert was only around 10 minutes in length, but the sheer concept, ingenuity, and originality of it took it to another level. Fortnite player admit they have never seen anything like it. And neither has the rest of the world. Gaming has become a platform to share all kinds of things, and this just proves it. Also Read - Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

While those that watched the show speak about the unforgettable moments. Those that have not watched it yet can still check it out. This event will be taking place between April 23 to April 25. Also Read - Fortnite finally comes to Google Play Store 18 months after its launch

When to catch the Travis Scott Fortnite concert again

– FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 7:30:00 PM IST
– SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 9:30:00 AM IST
– SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 8:30:00 PM IST
– SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020 AT 3:30:00 AM IST Also Read - Fortnite has added a Harley Quinn skin for the release of Birds of Prey

This event will feature the world premiere of a brand new song from the rapper. “From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” Reads the blog post from Fortnite.

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

Also Read

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

“To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.”

Travis Scott skin has also been added to the Icon Series with Fortnite update 12.41. His Outfits, Emotes, and more are now available. And for those that attend any of the Astronomical events, they’ll score an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Besides this, starting April 21, players can unlock even more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 2:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2020 2:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Gaming
Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players

Gaming

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

Gaming

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges
Fortnite finally available on the Google Play Store

Gaming

Fortnite finally available on the Google Play Store
Just Cause 4 is free on Epic Games Store this week

Gaming

Just Cause 4 is free on Epic Games Store this week
MS Dhoni has moved on from PUBG Mobile, says Deepak Chahar

Gaming

MS Dhoni has moved on from PUBG Mobile, says Deepak Chahar

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज के तीन दमदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

एंड्रॉयड टीवी फीचर के साथ 3999 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ Asianet Smart Dongle, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Smart TVs
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time
Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update
Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

News

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers