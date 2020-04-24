The Travis Scott concert that was set to take place on Fortnite has blown thing up. According to Epic Games, the first show of the concert saw 12.3 million players attending it. And it was a true show to behold. The total concert was only around 10 minutes in length, but the sheer concept, ingenuity, and originality of it took it to another level. Fortnite player admit they have never seen anything like it. And neither has the rest of the world. Gaming has become a platform to share all kinds of things, and this just proves it. Also Read - Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

While those that watched the show speak about the unforgettable moments. Those that have not watched it yet can still check it out. This event will be taking place between April 23 to April 25.

When to catch the Travis Scott Fortnite concert again

– FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 7:30:00 PM IST

– SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 9:30:00 AM IST

– SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 8:30:00 PM IST

– SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020 AT 3:30:00 AM IST

This event will feature the world premiere of a brand new song from the rapper. “From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” Reads the blog post from Fortnite.

“To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.”

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Travis Scott skin has also been added to the Icon Series with Fortnite update 12.41. His Outfits, Emotes, and more are now available. And for those that attend any of the Astronomical events, they’ll score an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Besides this, starting April 21, players can unlock even more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.