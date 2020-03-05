comscore Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map
News

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Gaming

The official PUBG Twitter handle the devs have confirmed that a reworked Vikendi is making a comeback to the game.

  • Published: March 5, 2020 2:22 PM IST
PUBG Vikendi map Dino land

Some PUBG fans were disappointed with the fact that Vikendi map was removed when Karakin was released. Leaks suggested that the snow map is making a comeback on PUBG and now that seems confirmed. In a new tweet on the official PUBG Twitter handle the devs have confirmed that a reworked Vikendi is making a comeback to the game. The devs while introducing Karakin to the game back in early February mentioned that maps will now be rotated in the list. Vikendi was the first to be rotated out for rework.

The tweet is accompanied by a video that teases some of the new features coming to the Vikendi map. The first of these is a reworked Dino Park which is now called Dinoland. It is much bigger than before and extensively designed. It seems like there are large bones on display which makes for interesting view. The map itself has much less snow than before and seems like a thawed out map. Besides these there’s a train that will be going around which adds a dynamic element to the game.

To recall, Vikendi map is a 6×6 snow-themed map, which is essentially an isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic. Vikendi is also home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses, and villages. It has a spacecraft launch site called Cosmodrome, and a prehistoric themed redesigned Dinoland, besides an ageing Castle as well as a winery.

The map has fresh snow which will leave behind footprints. There is also a night mode available with Northern Lights highlighting the sky.

Vikendi comes with its own exclusive vehicle as well which is a Snowmobile, and it seats two players. It performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice, but is more difficult to drive on other terrain.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 2:22 PM IST

